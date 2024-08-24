West Ham XI vs Crystal Palace: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

West Ham keep many of their new signings on the bench for today’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The Hammers fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa in their season opener, having seen many of their new summer signings start on the bench.

While the Irons boss revealed his side had suffered a “little problem” in training, Lopetegui refused to be drawn on what the issue had been.

Lopetegui also revealed midfielder Edson Alvarez is progressing well in his return from a hamstring injury but stopped short of suggesting he could return for the trip to Selhurst Park.

“He has been out for a while, and he is progressing well, but let's see,” said the Hammers boss.

“Until tomorrow we're not going to have a clear view of how our squad looks.”

The Mexican, however, misses out here.

West Ham starting XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Paqueta, Soucek; Bowen, Antonio, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Summerville, Fulkrug, Ings

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday 24 August, 2024

Venue: Selhurst Park

Referee: Rob Jones, Paul Tierney (VAR)