West Ham XI vs Chelsea: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injuries for Premier League today

West Ham’s injury woes at centre-back got worse this week with the news that Issa Diop could be out for the rest of the season.

It leaves David Moyes facing a defensive crisis ahead of this afternoon’s trip to Chelsea.

The Hammers are without three senior central defenders after Diop joined Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna on the sidelines, leaving Craig Dawson as their only fit centre-back.

"We've got some injuries," said Moyes. But all clubs get injuries at this time of season. So I've got to juggle and find a way of getting something which gives us a defensive setup.

"Issa's got an injury and Kurt's got an injury.

"So we're trying not really to put any timescales on it, because you're always hoping you're going to get your players back quicker. It's really important that we can get them back and hopefully we get them back as soon as we possibly can."

West Ham starting XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Noble, Masuaku, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko.

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2pm GMT

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Michael Oliver

West Ham squad from: Fabianski, Martin, Randolph, Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Alese, Baptise, Ashby, Johnson, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Kral, Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio, Perkins.

Injured: Ogbonna (knee), Zouma (ankle), Diop (ankle)