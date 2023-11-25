West Ham XI vs Burnley: Jarrod Bowen OUT - Starting lineup, team news and injuries today

West Ham do not have Jarrod Bowen fit to start today's Premier League trip to Burnley due to an injury.

Hammers attackers Bowen and Michail Antonio both picked up fitness concerns during the international break, with Antonio sidelined for "around two weeks", according to David Moyes.

Ahead of heading to Turf Moor, the club were "hopeful" Bowen can shake off his injury to face the Clarets but he has failed to make the squad. Danny Ings starts up front in his place.

Bowen will have to wait to continue his run of scoring in every away league game this season having netted in the six previous to break a Premier League record.

The Hammers otherwise have a clean bill of health.

Mohamed Kudus is on the wing at a ground where every visiting team this season has come away with all three points.

James Ward-Prowse excelled last time out against Nottingham Forest with two assists, having the game before ended a nine-match streak without a goal return, and will relish piling further misery on Vincent Kompany & Co in a role behind the attacking focal point.

Another player who was sent home during the international break was Vladimir Coufal, but the right-back's early return was not down to fitness but rather discipline after being pictured in a nightclub shortly before Czech Republic's crucial Euro 2024 qualifier with Moldova. He starts for West Ham today.

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Ings

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Fornals, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama

Injuries: Antonio, Bowen

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Venue: Turf Moor