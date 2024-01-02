West Ham XI vs Brighton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

West Ham are sweating over the fitness of both Kurt Zouma and Lucas Paqueta ahead of today's Premier League clash with Brighton.

Zouma was a surprise absentee from the 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Thursday, with David Moyes revealing his captain had suffered a knee injury in training the day before the game.

Even then, Moyes had expected to have the Frenchman fit, only for Zouma to fail a fitness test on the day of the game.

Paqueta, meanwhile, required treatment during the warm-up before being deemed fit to start, but lasted little more than half an hour at the Emirates before being withdrawn, Moyes later confirming an issue at the back of the Brazilian's knee.

"Obviously, everybody has got lots of injuries and illness and we've had it with [Nayef] Aguerd and Zouma and we lost Paqueta during the game but it's too early to give any real answer," Moyes said at his press conference on Friday.

"Hopefully they have got a chance as we've got lots of games coming up thick and fast.

"Paqueta had done it in the warm-up and we chose to start him. We're not sure if it's too serious, but we're waiting on scans."

Moyes is also still waiting on confirmation over when the likes of Aguerd and Mohammed Kudus will be called away to the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Bowen, Benrahma

Doubts: Kudus (AFCON call), Aguerd (AFCON call and fitness), Paqueta, Zouma

Injured: Antonio

Time and date: 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports