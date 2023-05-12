West Ham XI vs Brentford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

West Ham will likely be without Angelo Ogbonna for Sunday’s Premier League trip to London rivals Brentford.

The Italian is still suffering from a sickness bug that tore through the squad earlier this month and David Moyes has confirmed Ogbonna reported for training feeling under the weather on Friday.

Vladimir Coufal, meanwhile, is still not ready to return after his recent hamstring injury and Gianluca Scamacca will not play again this season following knee surgery.

There is better news regarding Michail Antonio, however.

The forward suffered a knock during Thursday’s Europa Conference League comeback win over AZ Alkmaar but is expected to make the short trip across to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kurt Zouma handed the Hammers a major boost for returning for that win too but changes are expected given the delicate nature of their continental semi-final.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Downes, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Ings