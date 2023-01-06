West Ham XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for FA Cup game

(ES Composite)

Vladimir Coufal is facing a late fitness test as West Ham begin their FA Cup campaign.

David Moyes’ side make the short trip to Brentford on Saturday looking for a welcome distraction from their stuttering Premier League form.

While a 2-2 draw with Leeds at least stopped the rot to some degree, few would doubt Moyes is under pressure after a poor start to the season.

Still, Moyes’ highlight during his second stint in east London came through a cup competition and perhaps another deep run would lift the mood somewhat.

Brentford, however, won at the London Stadium on New Year’s Eve and are an even more difficult proposition at home.

Coufal picked up a knock following a heavy challenge from Crysencio Summerville at Elland Road and was duly substituted.

Moyes has also confirmed Kurt Zouma is making progress but will not be fit for Saturday.

“Kurt Zouma is getting closer, but maybe not yet,” said the West Ham boss. “He’s only just going to start training, so we’re probably much the same [from Leeds].

“We’re trying to recover. We only played late on Wednesday night so we’re still trying to get the players back together and get them ready.”

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Scamacca.