West Ham XI vs Brentford: Lanzini starts - Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for game today

West Ham have recalled Manuel Lanzini for the game against Brentford today as David Moyes looks to welcome the Argentine back to his team.

Lanzini walked away without serious injury when his chauffeur-driven Mercedes was involved in a terrifying crash last week.

The 29-year-old has returned to training but was absent from the squad to face Everton last weekend and returns for the trip to London rivals Brentford. Lanzini was suspended for Thursday's night's Europa League first leg against Lyon.

Asked for an update on team news ahead of this weekend's London derby, Moyes said: “We're still hoping Lanzini can be improve and be better.

“He is still carrying a knock from the car crash. He's been training but gingerly in everything he's doing. Hopeful he'll be closer to playing.”

Jarrod Bowen continued his return from injury on Thursday night with a second goal in as many games, having bagged the winner against Everton.

“We've needed him, we've missed his goals when not been here," said Moyes. “I think he's played well for someone who's just back. We need that to continue. We need to keep scoring.”

Starting West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2pm GMT

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

Referee: Martin Atkinson

West Ham squad from: Fabianski, Martin, Randolph, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Zouma, Dawson, Alese, Baptise, Ashby, Johnson, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Kral, Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio, Perkins.

Injured: Ogbonna (knee)