West Ham XI vs AZ Alkmaar: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Europa Conference League

David Moyes fears West Ham’s Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against AZ Alkmaar tonight may come too soon for Kurt Zouma, despite the defender returning to training this week.

Zouma suffered an ankle injury early in last month’s 4-3 defeat at Crystal Palace and missed games against Manchester United and Manchester City last week.

There were initially concerns that the Frenchman’s season could be over but Zouma returned to training on Tuesday as Moyes prepares his troops for a second successive European semi-final.

“He’s had a day back, so he’s just started back really,” Moyes said. “We’re trying to see how his ankle is and how he’s getting on. Hopefully he’s making good progress.

“There’s a good chance that it’s probably too soon but we’ll see how he feels tomorrow and make a decision.”

If Zouma is not yet fit to start, Moyes could name an unchanged side from the one that beat Man United 1-0 on Sunday, save in goal, where Alphonse Areola will return as the regular cup goalkeeper.

Moyes has tended to rotate his team in Europe but that result has effectively guaranteed the Irons’ survival and leaves the Conference League as their standout priority for the rest of the season.

Predicted lineups

West Ham XI: Areola; Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Pauqeta; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

AZ XI: Ryan; Sugawara, Beukema, Hatzidiakos, De Wit; Clasie, Reijnders; Odgaard, Mijnans, Van Brederode; Pavlidis