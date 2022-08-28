West Ham XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

West Ham travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League today and Gianluca Scamacca will not be “rushed” into starting his first domestic game, says David Moyes.

Scamacca joined from Serie A side Sassuolo in a £30.5million deal earlier this summer and has scored two goals in as many starts in Europa Conference League qualifying.

However, the Italian is yet to be given the nod from the outset in the League and West Ham have failed to find the net in their opening three matches.

“He has been knocking on the door for a while,” Moyes said. “It’s not just his fitness, getting him ready, it’s getting him ready for Premier League football. It’s a big change.

“We’ve had to try and look at him and see where we think the right games are to play him at the moment, when the right opportunity comes around.

“Certainly, we feel as if we’ve got someone we’re looking forward to working with for a long time so we don’t need to rush him. But is he getting ready? Yes, he’s getting much closer to fitness now.”

Maxwel Cornet, a new arrival from Burnley, has also impressed, with assists in each of the two legs of the Conference League win over Viborg, and is pushing for a start.

Declan Rice is fresh having been suspended for the trip to Denmark, while Angelo Ogbonna is getting closer to a Premier League return having completed his first 90 minutes since suffering an ACL injury last November.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.