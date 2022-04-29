West Ham XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

David Moyes is once again facing a centre-back crisis as West Ham host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Craig Dawson was the Scot’s only fit senior centre-half going into last weekend’s meeting with Chelsea, only to pick up a red card in the game, earning a suspension for this weekend’s meeting with the Gunners.

There was good news, however, as Kurt Zouma returned well ahead of scheduled for the Europa League semi-final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

But with the crucial second leg coming up in Germany on Thursday, and with the Frenchman having played 90 minutes on his return, it remains to be seen whether Moyes gambles on his fitness again so soon.

There was better news regarding fellow centre-back Issa Diop, who Moyes says could yet play again this season following an ankle problem.

“Issa is making a really good recovery and there’s always an outside chance he’ll be back before the end of the season,” he said.

“We were worried and didn’t think he would be, but we think there is a good chance that he could be. But we can’t confirm that at this moment.”

Elsewhere, Moyes left the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Declan Rice on the bench for the defeat to Chelsea last Sunday and could again rotate with Frankfurt in mind.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell, Masuaku; Noble, Rice; Coufal, Benrahma, Vlasic; Yarmolenko.