West Ham XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Boxing Day game

Marc Mayo
·1 min read
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Jarrod Bowen will start up front for West Ham against Arsenal if Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio fail to overcome injuries before the Boxing Day game.

The Hammers travel to the Premier League leaders with problems at both ends.

“Gianluca has got an ankle injury and Mick had a calf strain. We're hoping they both have a chance, but they are doubtful,” the Scot told reporters.

“I think every club is going to have issues with players returning after the World Cup.

“Jarrod is more than capable of playing down the middle. We've done the same with Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio, so who says we can't do it with Jarrod?”

Hammers boss Moyes did not provide an update on Kurt Zouma, who is expected to miss out after knee surgery, or Aaron Cresswell amid his injury issue.

Nayef Aguerd is a doubt following a combination of issues.

“Nayef had a virus and an injury, so they were reasons for why he came off and didn't start. He'll be back in [training] tomorrow, so we'll see how he is,” Moyes explained.

“We wanted him a year before and waited a long time to get him. He's a really good footballer so hopefully he'll improve us in the second half of the season.”

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Dawson, Emerson; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Paqueta, Benrahma; Bowen.

Latest Stories

  • Emile Smith Rowe backed by Mikel Arteta to make timely return to form with Arsenal star ‘close’ to comeback

    Mikel Arteta has backed Emile Smith Rowe to play a key role in helping Arsenal maintain their title challenge in the second half of the season. Smith Rowe has been out since the start of September after undergoing surgery to fix a groin injury. “Emile is close,” said Arteta, whose side are five points clear of City.

  • Arsenal to trigger Charlie Patino contract extension to extend deal until 2025

    Arsenal are set to trigger a contract extension to keep Charlie Patino at the club. The highly-rated academy graduate’s future in north London had been uncertain, with his current deal due to expire in the summer. There is much hype surrounding Patino, one of the most exciting products to emerge from Hale End over recent seasons.

  • What Diego Simeone has already said about Joao Felix’s future amid Chelsea and Arsenal transfer interest

    Diego Simeone has admitted no one at Atletico Madrid is “untouchable” as doubts about Joao Felix’s future grow. The Daily Record claim the La Liga giants would be open to loaning the Portugal international out to a Premier League club in January before a permanent move in the summer. Standard Sport understands Chelsea have been offered the 23-year-old, who has struggled to wholly convince since a £113m move to the Spanish capital from Benfica in 2019.

  • Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will not rush into deciding Cedric Soares’ future amid Fulham transfer interest

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists the club will not be rushing to offload players in the January transfer window. Standard Sport understands Fulham are targeting a move for Cedric Soares, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal are also keen on the 31-year-old.

  • Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal make Mudryk bid; Chelsea want Badiashile as Gvardiol alternative; cheap Felix deal

    Transfer news, rumours and updates ahead of the January window

  • Joy Drop: Holiday festivities and traditions, World Cup memories wrap up 2022

    It's hard to believe we are almost at the end of the year. There are so many important festivals and celebrations happening at this time, I wanted to share some of that joy. The first night of Hanukkah was earlier this week. There are eight days in the Festival of Lights. This important holiday is enjoyed with food, games and the lighting of a candle every night on a menorah. And I can't forget the famous Happy Hanukkah song by Adam Sandler from Saturday Night Live circa 1994. The longest day in

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • What Chris Bassitt hopes to bring to Blue Jays rotation in 2023 and beyond

    Bassitt's competitive energy and hatred for losing was more than evident as the newly-signed pitcher was introduced to Blue Jays fans on Monday.

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points durin