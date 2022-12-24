West Ham XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Boxing Day game

(ES Composite)

Jarrod Bowen will start up front for West Ham against Arsenal if Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio fail to overcome injuries before the Boxing Day game.

The Hammers travel to the Premier League leaders with problems at both ends.

“Gianluca has got an ankle injury and Mick had a calf strain. We're hoping they both have a chance, but they are doubtful,” the Scot told reporters.

“I think every club is going to have issues with players returning after the World Cup.

“Jarrod is more than capable of playing down the middle. We've done the same with Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio, so who says we can't do it with Jarrod?”

Hammers boss Moyes did not provide an update on Kurt Zouma, who is expected to miss out after knee surgery, or Aaron Cresswell amid his injury issue.

Nayef Aguerd is a doubt following a combination of issues.

“Nayef had a virus and an injury, so they were reasons for why he came off and didn't start. He'll be back in [training] tomorrow, so we'll see how he is,” Moyes explained.

“We wanted him a year before and waited a long time to get him. He's a really good footballer so hopefully he'll improve us in the second half of the season.”

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Dawson, Emerson; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Paqueta, Benrahma; Bowen.