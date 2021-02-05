West Ham won’t rush Jesse Lingard transfer decision after dream debut, says David Moyes

Dream debut: Jesse Lingard scored twice on his first West Ham appearance against Aston Villa (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

David Moyes says West Ham will not make any rushed decisions over whether or not to try and make Jesse Lingard's move from Manchester United permanent.

The 28-year-old, signed on loan until the end of the season without an option to buy as part of the deal, made a flying start to life at West Ham with a brace on his debut at Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he wants Lingard to return to Old Trafford improved and ready to feature for his parent club, but the Hammers will be reluctant to see the England international return north if he keeps up those performances.

"We’ve had one game," said Moyes. "The situation is here that Jesse is going to get a chance to get a good look at West Ham and see what he thinks of us and whether he likes it and we’re going to get a chance to have a look at Jesse with the supporters. We're going to be able to decide what we think in five or six months' time.

"He is a more mature boy now, someone who is getting to the prime of his career. He wants to play well and be on the pitch. We don’t want to get carried away with one game but we’re really pleased."

Lingard has provided competition for Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, but also gives Moyes other options as the Scot continues to navigate a very tricky fixture list.

"This is a really difficult period for us," said Moyes. "This fixture list has not been easy for any club and we are no different. We have a really important Premier League game [against Fulham] and then we have an FA Cup tie [against Manchester United] in midweek as well, so it is another big week for us.

"I am not thinking about the cup tie tomorrow, that's for sure. I just know it is on the horizon because of the week we have got. We made a couple of changes [against Aston Villa].

"I wouldn't use the word rotation but we have tried to make sure that the players are ready to play and if we look at it we might look a bit different [against Fulham] and every game gives us a different level of difficulty which the Villa game did. So we will look at this game and see what we need to do for this game."

Story continues

Read More

Alan Smith column: Lingard’s instant impact shows what a good job Moyes is doing at West Ham

Jesse Lingard surprise transfer already looks a masterstroke as midfielder dazzles on West Ham debut

Jesse Lingard: I had a smile from start to finish on dream West Ham debut