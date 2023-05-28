West Ham Women part ways with Paul Konchesky after disappointing WSL campaign - Matt Lewis/Getty Images

West Ham's women's team manager Paul Konchesky has left the job after one year in charge of the Women's Super League team, after picking up just one league victory since December.

The former left-back at the club's men's team oversaw an eighth-placed finish in the WSL this term but results since the winter break have been disappointing and a source told Telegraph Sport that both parties have mutually agreed it is time for a change.

The 42-year-old had previously been the assistant manager prior to being appointed in May 2022. Under his leadership this term, the club also reached the Continental Tyres League Cup semi-finals, but lost heavily 7-0 at home in that tie against Chelsea.

“I am proud and honoured to have had the opportunity to manage this club," Konchesky said. "My players and my staff have always given me 100 per cent and while some of our results have been disappointing this season, we still have a lot to be proud of, including reaching the semi-final of the Conti Cup. I wish the club well for the future.”

A lifelong fan of the Hammers who was watching games at the old Boleyn Ground from the age of five and who went on to score for their men's side in the 2006 FA Cup final in Cardiff, Konchesky's name be fondly thought of among the men's side of the club's history books, but his time in charge of the women's side has been mixed.

An encouraging start to the season, with three wins in his side's opening five league games, was then hampered by a streak of 10 WSL fixtures without a victory - including eight defeats in that sequence - during the latter half of the campaign.

West Ham's general manager, Aidan Boxall, added: "We would like to thank Paul for his contribution to the club, both as manager and during his spell as assistant manager.

"He has played a key role in the ongoing development of the women’s team and we wish him well for the future."