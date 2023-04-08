West Ham win ugly at Fulham but fans turn on Moyes

Fulham's Harrison Reed scores an own goal to hand West Ham a crucial win at Craven Cottage - Fulham vs West Ham United result: West Ham win ugly but fans turn on David Moyes - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Sometimes, when you are fighting relegation, the end justifies the means. This was not pretty but it was effective from West Ham as David Moyes guided his team to a vital win courtesy of Harrison Reed’s own goal.

He did it with less than a quarter of the possession and whilst being ridiculed by his own supporters but, with a Europa League quarter-final coming next week, this could yet be a successful season for the Scot.

Moyes said before this game that the club’s board have been “incredibly supportive” to him. The same cannot be said for a growing number of supporters who have been calling for his sacking.

An ill-advised club tweet featuring West Ham players paddling across the Thames towards Craven Cottage brought the inevitable wordplay in response: “Up the creek without a paddle” and “swimming against the tide” both featured.

This seemed to be a good time to play Fulham, with the Cottagers now having lost their last five games and the club’s talisman, Aleksandar Mitrovic, serving an eight-game ban after being sent-off in the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford last month.

And there was good news for Moyes before kick-off with Everton losing at Manchester United, leaving the Irons with two games in hand on Sean Dyche’s side before kick-off.

Moyes made five changes from the side that were thrashed at home to Newcastle on Wednesday night, with three of the back four from that game dropped to the bench.

A heavily-watered surface saw players on both sides slipping in the cagey opening stages.

If you can’t be good, be lucky, the saying goes, and West Ham were five minutes later as they took the lead through a heavy slice of fortune.

It came after Tim Ream’s clearance reached Jarrod Bowen and he raced to the by-line and pulled the ball back and against Reed, who deflected it past Bernd Leno.

Fulham had the vast majority of possession in the first half but struggled to create openings against a deep-lying West Ham back four. Antonee Robinson’s 20-yard shot onto the roof of the net was the closest they came.

The second half followed the same pattern with West Ham struggling to get out of their own half and Fulham unable to penetrate.

An error from Willian in midfield did give the visitors a rare sight of goal and Bowen picked up the loose ball and played in Danny Ings, whose effort was smothered by Leno.

Moyes made a double substitution on 61 minutes, with Ings and Pablo Fornals being withdrawn. The decision was greeted by jeers from the away end, accompanied by chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing”.

West Ham did go close again when Kurt Zouma saw his header from a corner well saved by Leno. Then, Lukasz Fabianski, guilty of an horrendous error against Newcastle, came to West Ham’s rescue with a full-stretch save to claw the ball away from Andreas Pereira as he tried to step round him.

Late sub Maxwel Cornet had a great chance to put the result beyond doubt as he seized on an error from Ream, but his effort was poor and Leno saved.

Moyes, and West Ham, live to fight another day. The away end still flew a “Moyes out” flag at the final whistle as the 59 year-old walked across the pitch to the tunnel, hands in pockets.