West Ham, West Brom play to scoreless draw

West Bromwich Albion (2-2-1) and West Ham United (1-1-3) shared the spoils in a scoreless draw at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

A drab affair between these two sides saw both keepers seldom tested as each team managed one shot on target. Despite the lack of quality in attack, it was a well-contested affair in the centre of the park, with much end-to-end action in the first half.

West Ham's Pedro Obiang went closest with a mouth-watering effort from the halfway line which had West Brom keeper Ben Foster backpeddling in vain, only to be saved by the crossbar.

The talking point of the second half was Foster's rash high-footed challenge on Javier Hernandez, for which he managed to escape with only a yellow card.