West Ham vs Wolves: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

West Ham are under huge pressure ahead of a reunion between manager Julen Lopetegui and former club Wolves.

Standard Sport understands the Spaniard will remain in charge for Monday’s game but it is seen as a must-win following Tuesday’s hugely disappointing 3-1 loss at Leicester.

Lopetegui has won only four of his opening 14 Premier League games despite a huge summer spend and sections of the away support appeared to have turned on him during the loss at the King Power Stadium.

Losing at home to Wolves would be another nadir. Lopetegui left the Molineux club on the eve of last season and while replacement Gary O’Neil initially did well, things have stalled since.

Wolves were thrashed 4-0 at Everton on Wednesday to put O’Neil under huge pressure, too.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Under pressure: West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui (Action Images via Reuters)

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Wolves is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Monday 9 December, 2024.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Wolves

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

West Ham vs Wolves team news

Jean-Clair Todibo missed the Leicester game and it remains to be seen if he’s able to return. Still, the West Ham boss played down any suggestion of a falling out between the two. Niclas Fullkrug, however, is available again after a lengthy absence and bagged his first goal for the club earlier this week.

Michail Antonio is in a “stable condition” after being involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday.

Wolves, meanwhile, could welcome back Nelson Semedo after his recent suspension. Boubacar Traore, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzales and Yerson Mosquera are all injured.

West Ham vs Wolves prediction

As disappointing as the Leicester result was, West Ham were arguably unlucky in that match. Clearly, that will do little to settle fan unrest but it does perhaps suggest they have enough to beat Wolves.

West Ham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 35

Draws: 14

Wolves wins: 24

West Ham vs Wolves latest odds

West Ham to win: 20/23

Draw: 14/5

Wolves to win: 11/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.