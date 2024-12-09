West Ham vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

West Ham vs Wolves - LIVE!

Two jobs are on the line as West Ham host Wolves in a crucial Premier League showdown tonight. The match has been dubbed ‘El Sackico’ on social media, with Julen Lopetegui on the brink and needing a win against his former club to save his job, while Wolves boss Gary O’Neil appears to be under similar pressure.

Things were seemingly looking up for Lopetegui at West Ham a fortnight ago, when they travelled to Newcastle on a Monday night and produced a superb performance to win 2-0. Since then, though, there was a heavy 5-2 defeat to Arsenal, before the Hammers were beaten a week ago by Leicester. West Ham will show their support to Michail Antonio ahead of kick-off, after the striker required surgery on a lower limb fracture following a car crash on Saturday.

The Hammers at least sit 14th in the table, six points off the relegation, which is a far more comfortable position than the one Wolves find themselves in. O’Neil’s side have just two Premier League wins and nine points to their name this season, and a dismal 4-0 defeat to Everton last time out has piled the pressure on. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground!

It takes near enough 100 minutes, but West Ham have their win!

The pressure at least for now is eased on Julen Lopetegui - big problems for Gary O’Neil.

Jarrod Bowen’s brilliance the difference.

West Ham 2-1 Wolves

90+8 mins: On we go...

Wolves pushing, but the efforts have been rushed and scuffed in stoppage time.

West Ham 2-1 Wolves

90+6 mins: Fabianski booked for time wasting, and Rodriguez also now has a yellow card to his name as he flies into a challenge.

Wolves throwing everyone up for this free-kick.

Doyle with the ball in, Lemina wins the header but can’t direct it.

West Ham 2-1 Wolves

90+3 mins: West Ham doing a good job of ticking away the seconds, winning cheap free-kicks.

Fabianski taking his sweet time over walking towards the halfway line to take the latest of them.

West Ham 2-1 Wolves

90 mins: Eight minutes added on.

Groans of horror from the West Ham fans...

West Ham 2-1 Wolves

88 mins: Three West Ham changes.

Alvarez, Kudus and Emerson off, as Rodriguez, Todibo and Cresswell come on.

Lopetegui desperately trying to see this one out.

21:46 , Matt Verri

86 mins: Kudus... offside!

He’s a couple of yards beyond the last defender, before he then fires into the bottom corner.

Don’t need VAR for that one.

West Ham 2-1 Wolves

83 mins: West Ham look very, very nervous at the back.

Terrible pass from Emerson and Bellegarde can drive into the box. Goes down but even he doesn’t believe that’s a penalty.

Comes back to Doyle, decent chance and it’s blazed well over the bar.

West Ham 2-1 Wolves

80 mins: Wolves are a heavy touch away from disaster at the back, but they work it well up the pitch.

Cunha inside to Lemina, who has time on the edge of the box but goes first-time... straight at Fabianski.

West Ham 2-1 Wolves

78 mins: Doyle on for Gomez, as Wolves try and find a way back into this match.

Guedes from 30 yards out, easy enough for Fabianski.

West Ham 2-1 Wolves

75 mins: This match is so open all of a sudden.

Bowen looks electric, but Wolves have the chance to break from a West Ham corner.

Ait-Nouri in space, can’t pick out of the three team-mates flying forward.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

A straight-faced nod from Bowen to the home fans reminds them he is their captain and, indeed, their main man in the moments that matters.

He holds aloft a shirt with 'Antonio' on the back having cut inside Guedes and fired into the corner.

Excellent goal in a game that has burst to life in the second half.

GOAL! West Ham 2-1 Wolves | Jarrod Bowen 72'

Stunning!

Bowen chops past the first challenge, into the box and onto his left foot, before curling a wonderful finish into the far corner.

21:29 , Matt Verri

The right decision prevailed there, in my opinion - simply not enough in the challenge by Emerson on Guedes to warrant a penalty - but Wolves regroup and level immediately after.

Super finish by Doherty.

West Ham thought they were 2-0 up 10 minutes ago. Now it's 1-1. Fine, fine margins.

GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Wolves | Matt Doherty 69'

That will cheer him up!

Ait-Nouri on the overlap, clips the cross in and Doherty finishes brilliantly on the volley into the bottom corner.

West Ham 1-0 Wolves

69 mins: VAR having a close look at this.

But check complete, no penalty. Think West Ham have got away with one there.

Fair to say O’Neil has a few things to get off his chest with the fourth official.

West Ham 1-0 Wolves

67 mins: Big appeals for a Wolves penalty, it did look like a shove from behind from Emerson.

O’Neil furious on the touchline. Guedes it was who went down - that looked a foul.

West Ham 1-0 Wolves

64 mins: Gomes the latest Wolves player to be shown a yellow card. He’ll now be suspended for their next match, at home to Ipswich.

Paqueta on for West Ham replacing Soler.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

It did look like Kudus had gone slightly early, and the goal is chalked off.

West Ham's lead stays at just one.

NO GOAL!

And it is offside.

Kudus was just ahead of the ball and VAR, after a fairly lengthy check, chalks it off.

GOAL! West Ham 2-0 Wolves | Mohammed Kudus 60'

Hammers really in control now!

Bowen rifles the ball across the face of goal and Kudus is there at the back post to turn it home.

Could be tight for offside...

West Ham 1-0 Wolves

57 mins: Cunha driving forward, has a look up and decides he doesn’t fancy any of the options available to him.

Tries his luck from miles out, miles over the bar.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

'Come on you Irons' rings out around the London Stadium ahead of a corner, and they do!

Tomas Soucek with a looping header into the far corner, followed by his trademark spinning celebration.

Could be a big goal for Lopetegui... assuming the West Ham board haven't already made up their mind!

GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Wolves | Tomas Soucek 53'

A corner finally delivers for West Ham, at the tenth time of asking!

Bowen swings it to the back post, Soucek with the looping header and it drops in underneath the bar.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

52 mins: Impressively, this match seems to have even less pace to it now than it did before the break.

Camera cuts to various members of the West Ham hierarchy. All of them look thoroughly miserable. And cold.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

49 mins: Doherty has got away with maybe three challenges that could have been a yellow card... not a fourth.

He’s in the book now. Fair to say that was coming, as he catches Summerville late again.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

46 mins: Real chance for Wolves inside a minute of the restart.

Ait-Nouri is away down the left, Doherty is completely free in the mid. Ball across is far too heavy from Ait-Nouri and it runs away, out of play.

Had to pick Doherty out from that position.

Back underway!

Here we go again.

Goals. Please.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

Half-time finally arrives in El Sackico, 16 minutes after I saw the first early half-time pie-getters make their way to something more interesting. 0-0.

HT: West Ham 0-0 Wolves

And that’s half-time. It’s not been great.

West Ham just about the better side, but Wolves had a big chance that Gomes could not take.

Lack of quality in the final third from both sides very apparent.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

Emerson protests but that was a very firm challenge on Doherty and he didn't get the ball. Understandable why referee John Brooks gave him a yellow.

Same case for Cunha's cynical challenge on Summerville to knowingly thwart a West Ham counter.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

45 mins: Yellow card for Emerson. Referee initially considered playing advantage, but then changed his mind.

Emerson lunged in, caught Doherty late. First booking of the match.

From the free-kick, it’s chaos in the West Ham box. Two, three shots blocked.

West Ham break and Cunha absolutely cleans out Summerville. Now that really is a yellow card.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

43 mins: Lemina slips in his own half, Kudus can pounce and drive into the box.

His shot is blocked, but he lays it back to Wan-Bissaka. Dinked to the back post, Summerville can’t get the header on target.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

West Ham the team in charge of this match, but they are yet to make it pay.

So much of the game has been played in the middle third of the pitch.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

40 mins: Kilman of all people drives into the Wolves box, before seemingly realising he doesn’t know what to do next.

Summerville takes over, shot charged down. West Ham have a decent spell.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

37 mins: Corner after corner at the minute for West Ham. Semedo concedes the latest, as Bowen plays the ball across the face of goal.

Emerson to take this one... and he’ll get another go. Semedo there again at the near post.

Taken short, eventually it’s dinked to the back post and Wolves clear.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

35 mins: And now West Ham should probably be in front.

Kilman with the knock down, into the path of Mavropanos and he slips as he swings a foot at it from five yards out.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

34 mins: Kudus with the curling strike, Johnstone parries it out and about a foot away from being perfectly in Soucek’s path for a tap-in.

Johnstone should have done more with that save... very lucky he wasn’t punished.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

32 mins: Wolves should be 1-0 up - massive miss.

Lovely move, ball pinged out to Doherty on the right.

First-time cross is perfect, Gomes free at the back post but he somehow turns it wide from six yards out.

Alvarez did just about enough to put him off as he closed him down.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

Super block by Ait-Nouri. Summerville spotted Soler's run well. The shot was surely heading in.

Closest either side has come.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

29 mins: A chance!

Summerville with a lovely ball over the top, picks out a great run from Soler.

First touch forces him a bit wide, and it gives Ait-Nouri time to get back, throw himself in the way and block the shot. Superb defending.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

West Ham not taking any of the free-kicks they earn short. That says everything about the situation they're in and the huge importance of getting a result here.

Not with deliveries like that from Soler, though...

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

27 mins: Cunha with the strike from distance, comfortable enough for Fabianski at his near post.

Few groans starting as Soucek stands on the ball in midfield and looks around. Home fans want more pace. Or any pace.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

25 mins: Kudus, Bowen and Summerville have all had decent moments so far.

Problem for West Ham is it’s been played at walking pace behind them.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

23 mins: Ball bounces free in the Wolves box, Bowen reacts really quickly and gets there first, low strike is saved well by Johnstone.

Comes back in, Kilman attacks it and wins a corner.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

21 mins: Shot from Gomes, just outside the area and it’s straight at Fabianski.

Wan-Bissaka leads the West Ham counter, clips the ball into the middle and it’s headed out.

Some signs that a match could break out here...

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

19 mins: Break in play... for no apparent reason.

Sounds like there’s a problem with Summerville having a white sleeves under his shirt, needs to be blue.

He comes over and rips those off. All very pointless.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

16 mins: More like it, as Summerville drives at Doherty and wins a corner for the Hammers.

Summerville will take this himself, swung to the back post and Mavropanos is free.

Gets up well but his header is straight at Toti.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

13 mins: Kudus can have a run down the right, but he overruns the ball and fouls Toti as he stretches.

West Ham need to keep getting the ball out to Kudus. That’s their best hope... I won’t say only hope. Yet.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

11 mins: Doherty getting into some decent positions for Wolves on the right wing.

But that’s about it, so far. It’s all very safe at the minute.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

Loud applause on nine minutes here as West Ham and Wolves fans alike pay tribute to Michail Antonio after his car accident.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

20:10 , Matt Verri

West Ham have looked slightly more adventurous.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

8 mins: Bowen too quick for Bueno, wins a free-kick for West Ham out on the left touchline.

Decent ball in, Alvarez and Bowen there at the near post but neither can get a meaningful touch.

Mavropanos’ volley is then charged down.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

5 mins: Summerville skips inside past Bueno, first bit of quality in the match.

Wolves get plenty of bodies back though, and West Ham find themselves in their own half again very quickly.

West Ham 0-0 Wolves

3 mins: It’s not exactly an all-action start, which won’t surprise many of you.

Mavropanos nearly gets into trouble as they ball is played to Larsen, but he just about gets it clear.

Cunha down now after a heavy challenge from Mavropanos, looks in a fair bit of pain. Clattered from behind as they competed in the air.

KICK-OFF!

We’re up and running!

Teams are out onto the pitch.

Bowen expected to lead the line tonight - West Ham need their captain to show up. Big time.

Here we go!

Light show, bubbles, music blaring...

West Ham doing everything they can to build the atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

All that really matters is what happens when that whistle goes.

Lopetegui previews match

19:50 , Matt Verri

Julen Lopetegui has been speaking ahead of kick-off too, on what could be a defining night for his West Ham reign.

A full week until the Hammers are next in action, away to Bournemouth next Monday.

Defeat tonight and you’d imagine it won’t be Lopetegui speaking in the build-up to that match.

"Our approach is for us to do our best as a team."



Not long now...

Just over 15 minutes to go until kick-off at the London Stadium.

West Ham players are showing their support for Michail Antonio as they warm up.

They’ll be looking to perform for him tonight and lift everyone’s spirits at the club.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Pre-match thoughts from O'Neil

Lots of talk about Julen Lopetegui, but it’s not looking good for Gary O’Neil either.

Wolves are 19th in the Premier League, with only two wins so far this season.

Another defeat here and reports would suggest O’Neil is likely to lose his job.

"It is about finding the balance and tonight I'm hoping we can nail that" ⚖️



Bowen thanks fans for Antonio messages

Jarrod Bowen has been speaking ahead of kick-off about Michail Antonio, admitting it was a difficult few hours for the West Ham squad on Saturday as they waited for an update on their team-mate.

The West Ham captain says: “You see the support. I want to say thank you to all the support from everyone. It’s one of those things where life is bigger than football sometimes and it was one of those where everyone came together.

“For me I truly appreciate that, and I know everyone here truly appreciates that as well.

“The main thing is now Mic’s safe, he’s well. He’s here to tell the story. On Saturday it was a really difficult time. Mic’s a warrior, Mic’s a fighter. He always has been throughout his career so I know he’ll be back stronger from this.

Dom Smith at the London Stadium

All or nothing kind of night...

"Whichever manager loses this match is likely to be removed from his position."



🗣 @MrDomSmith gives his pre-match thoughts ahead of a match with huge stakes at the London Stadium.



Changes for both sides

Todibo is fit to make the squad for West Ham, but he is on the bench alongside the likes of Fullkrug and Paqueta.

Coufal starts at right-back, while Ings drops out of the side and it looks like it could be Summerville leading the line.

Three changes for Wolves, as Johnstone, Semedo and Toti all start.

Wolves team news

Starting XI: Johnstone, Doherty, Semedo, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Lemina, Gomes, Cunha, Larsen. Subs:

Subs: Bentley, Dawson, Lima, Doyle, Bellegarde, Forbs, Gomes, Guedes, Hwang

West Ham team news

Starting XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Soler; Bowen, Soucek, Kudus; Summerville

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Paqueta, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Todibo

Lopetegui against familiar opposition...

Julen Lopetegui takes on his former club tonight.

He was Wolves boss until just before the start of last season, when he walked away on the eve of the new campaign due to disagreements with the club’s hierarchy.

Lopetegui now finds himself under huge pressure, just a few months into his West Ham reign.

Defeat tonight and he is unlikely to keep his job.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Hammers to show support to Antonio

West Ham players will show their support for team-mate Michail Antonio ahead of Monday night’s crunch game against Wolves.

Hammers forward Antonio was taken to hospital on Saturday after being involved in a road traffic accident in Essex, later undergoing surgery on a lower limb fracture.

The 34-year-old will remain in hospital to be monitored and recover over the coming days.

West Ham must now try their best to refocus on events on the pitch, with a crucial match against Wolves coming up at the London Stadium on Monday evening.

The club have now confirmed that their players will show their support for Antonio ahead of that game by walking out of the tunnel in shirts bearing his name and also warming up in tops with ‘Antonio 9’ on them.

West Ham will then on Monday night auction off those shirts to be signed by the whole squad including Antonio, with the proceeds being split between the NHS and Air Ambulances UK Charity.

The West Ham board have also pledged to match the money raised during the auction.

(Getty Images)

Stage is set!

An absolutely huge night ahead in West Ham!

Standard Sport prediction

As disappointing as the Leicester result was, West Ham were arguably unlucky in that match.

Clearly, that will do little to settle fan unrest but it does perhaps suggest they have enough to beat Wolves.

West Ham to win, 2-1.

Wolves team news

Wolves, meanwhile, could welcome back Nelson Semedo after his recent suspension.

Boubacar Traore, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzales and Yerson Mosquera are all injured.

West Ham team news

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture following a road traffic accident on Saturday.

The club said on Saturday that Antonio was in a stable condition and “conscious and communicating”.

They then issued another update on Antonio on Sunday and said the forward “will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days”.

Defender Jean-Clair Todibo is a doubt after missing the 3-1 defeat at Leicester on Tuesday with a groin problem.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Soler; Bowen, Soucek, Kudus; Ings

(Getty Images)

How to watch West Ham vs Wolves

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm-kick off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground!

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Wolves!

It’s a match that has been labelled ‘El Sackico’, with both managers on the brink. Defeat for either Julen Lopetegui and Gary O’Neil and that could, and probably will, be that.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the London Stadium.