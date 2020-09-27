West Ham vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

West Ham United host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday night and will be without manager David Moyes on the touchline.

The Hammers boss will be dictating matters from home after having returned a second positive test for Covid-19.

With two defeats from two, the home side will be hoping for an improved showing in terms of both performance and result.

Wolves, meanwhile, have won one of their two fixtures so far and are hoping for more consistency after mixed performances at the start of the 2020/21 season.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7pm on 27 September at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Subscribers can also stream the game via the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

For West Ham, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen will be absent as they tested positive for coronavirus along with Moyes. Mark Noble is the only injury worry.

Wolves are likely to be without new signing Marcal at wing-back, though on the other side of the pitch Nelson Semedo could make his debut.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Noble, Fornals; Antonio.

Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Adama, Podence, Jimenez.

Odds

West Ham - 14/5

Draw - 38/15

Wolves - 23/20

Prediction

Wolves should have a little more threat up front if Adama Traore can be shifted forward from wing-back, while West Ham have continued to look open and lacking a clinical edge, save for in their much-changed line-up in the cup. West Ham 1-2 Wolves

