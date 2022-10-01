West Ham vs Wolves: Kick-off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

West Ham host Wolves later today in what already looks like a crucial game towards the bottom of the Premier League for both David Moyes and Bruno Lage.

Clearly, the season remains at an embryonic stage but both teams are struggling, and three points could prove a much-needed morale-boost.

While few would expect either West Ham or Wolves to be in the bottom three as the campaign progresses, neither have seen their seasons get up and running yet, with a victory effectively the only thing that will do that at this stage.

With media reports suggesting Moyes is under pressure following a big summer spend, Saturday’s late kick-off will certainly be one to watch.

Here’s all you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday October 1, 2022.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Wolves

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

West Ham vs Wolves team news

Moyes will provide updates in regards to team news at Friday’s press conference, although the Scot would have been happy to see the majority of his key players emerge from the international break with no obvious injury concerns.

“We’re feeling that most of the players look like they’ve returned from international duty ok,” said Moyes on Friday.

Ben Johnson and Nayef Aguerd have returned to light training, though are not yet available.

For Wolves, Diego Costa could make his debut for the club, while Nathan Collins is suspended.

Of Costa’s potential outing, Lage said on Friday: “Let’s see tomorrow.

“What I can say is he spent a long time without playing, a long time without training. The Premier League is a different level. Sometimes you need to protect him a little bit but in the moments with the team he is training very well.”

Story continues

David Moyes is reportedly under pressure at West Ham (REUTERS)

West Ham vs Wolves prediction

Despite the need to win for both sides, a draw seems most likely. The two are the lowest scorers in the Premier League, after all.

0-0 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 32

Draws: 14

Wolves wins: 23