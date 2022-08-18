West Ham vs Viborg live stream: How can I watch Europa Conference League game live on TV in UK today?

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

West Ham tonight host Danish side Viborg in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier at the London Stadium.

It is a second consecutive season in Europe for the Hammers, though somewhat of a demotion after last term’s run to the Europa League semi-finals where they suffered an agonising defeat to eventual champions. Eintracht Frankfurt.

West Ham will be without their manager David Moyes, captain Declan Rice and vice-captain Aaron Cresswell.

Moyes is serving a one-match Uefa ban after kicking a ball at a ball boy in the defeat in Frankfurt, while Rice is suspended after accusing the referee in the same match of 'corruption', and Aaron Cresswell was sent off during a nightmare night for the club.

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game...

Where to watch West Ham vs Viborg

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the London Stadiujm.