West Ham vs Viborg live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League tie online tonight

David Moyes is concerned with West Ham’s poor start (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

West Ham United travel to Viborg for their Europa Conference League play-off second leg this evening.

The Hammers came out on top in east London last week, winning 3-1 with goals from Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

It was has been the only cheer in a difficult start to the season with three defeats from the opening three games, leaving David Moyes’ side bottom of the Premier League.

Viborg have started their Danish league season with three wins and three defeats and hold an excellent home record in 2022.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is Viborg vs West Ham?

The match kicks off at 6pm BST tonight, Thursday 24 August.

How to watch online and on TV

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can watch online via the Premier Sports app and website.

What is the team news?

Declan Rice faces the final game of his two-match European suspension. Moyes may well play a back three with Scamacca leading the line.

Ibrahim Said should be back in the Viborg team after British visa rules prevented him from playing in London.

Predicted line-ups

Viborg: Lund, Gaaei, Zaletel, Burgy, Sorensen, Bonde, Gronning, Leemans, Said, Grot, Lonwijk.

West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Coufal, Downes, Soucek, Cornet, Bowen, Scamacca, Lanzini.

Prediction

Viborg have not lost a home match for several months but West Ham should have too much quality here. Viborg 1-2 West Ham, for a 2-5 aggregate triumph.