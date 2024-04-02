West Ham vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Tottenham have the chance to strengthen their top-four hopes as they travel to face London rivals West Ham tonight. Victory would move Spurs level on points with Aston Villa, who are away at Manchester City tomorrow night, as the race for fourth spot enters the final stretch.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were made to work last time out, needing an 86th-minute winner from Heung-min Son to edge past Luton. First-half performances have been a problem for Spurs, with a succession of slow starts in recent weeks. Brennan Johnson helped inspire the comeback against Luton and could force his way into the starting lineup.

As for West Ham, they were 3-1 up on Newcastle on Saturday but fell apart in the closing stages to fall to a hugely frustrating defeat. Kalvin Phillips produced a disastrous cameo off the bench and David Moyes has stated he needs the club’s support, but the midfielder is not expected to feature tonight. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground!

West Ham vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off: 8:15pm BST | London Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

West Ham team news: Areola ruled out

Tottenham team news: Van de Ven could return

Standard Sport prediction: Draw

West Ham team news

17:59 , Matt Verri

West Ham will not have first-choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola available tonight.

The Frenchman suffered a groin problem during the first half of Saturday’s dramatic 4-3 defeat at Newcastle and, despite initially being able to carry on, was forced off at the break.

“He’s hurt his groin and at the moment it looks like he’s unlikely to start,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference. “We hope it’s not too serious, but he’s not going to be available.

“We don’t see it as being something too serious, so hopefully he might be back quite quickly.”

Areola’s absence means Lukasz Fabianski is set to deputise in goal but Moyes has no other fresh injury concerns ahead of the London derby.

Centre-back Nayef Aguerd is also back in training after missing the trip to St. James’s Park but it remains to be seen whether Moyes chooses to send the Moroccan back into action.

Edson Alvarez remains out as he serves the second match of his two-game suspension.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham

17:52 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from our reporters Malik Ouzia and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Good evening!

17:45 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Tottenham!

The two London rivals go head-to-head tonight, with both looking for a statement win to boost their respective bids for European places.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8:15pm BST from the London Stadium!