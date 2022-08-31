West Ham vs Spurs Live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Harry Kane shoots during warm ups - AP
  • Own-goal from Kehrer gives visitors the lead

  • Spurs have penalty for handball turned over by VAR

08:59 PM

49 min West Ham 0 Spurs 1

Early chance for Spurs.

It's Kulusevski again down the right who cuts a ball back into the path of Son, who has hit shot blocked out of play for a corner.

08:58 PM

47 min West Ham 0 Spurs 1

There's a problem for Hojbjerg here who is signalling to the bench.

After discussions the Dane is going to try and continue.

08:56 PM

46 min West Ham 0 Spurs 1

David Moyes saw a much-improved second-half display from his side at Villa on Sunday.

They started this one well but went off the boil at the back-end of that half. They need more, and quickly.

08:54 PM

Lets go then

The teams are out. Show time.

08:45 PM

Look away now Mr Kehrer

This a moment West Ham centre-back Thilo Kehrer will want to forget in a hurry.

Thilo Kehrer tussles with Son-Hueng Min before turning the ball into his own net - GETTY
Thilo Kehrer tussles with Son-Hueng Min before turning the ball into his own net - GETTY

08:42 PM

A deserved lead?

A moment of real team class lead to the Spurs goal in that half, as their front three finally showed their quality on the break.

West Ham had their moments though, including a crunching shot off the post from Antonio. David Moyes has plenty to work with as he tries to get his side back into this game.

08:39 PM

HALF TIME

West Ham 0 Spurs 1

08:39 PM

45+5 min West Ham 0 Spurs 1

Shots at both ends. First Benrahma has his shot blocked before Spurs break quickly and Kulusevski has his shot blocked.

Hojbjerg is now down for Spurs after a heavy challenge from Declan Rice. This first half is limping to its conclusion now.

08:36 PM

45+2 min West Ham 0 Spurs 1

Frustration from the West Ham fans as Antonio is flagged for offside.

They've lost their impetus since the goal.

08:33 PM

45+1 min West Ham 0 Spurs 1

Four additional minutes at the end of the first half.

08:31 PM

42 min West Ham 0 Spurs 1

Spurs going through a good phase of possession here. This has been a professional last few minutes from the visitors as they look to consolidate their lead.

08:28 PM

39 min West Ham 0 Spurs 1

Son's poor form is summed up right there. He's released by a superb touch from Harry Kane but the South Korean can't bring the ball under control with his head and it spills to Fabianski.

It's just not falling for him right now.

08:23 PM

34 min West Ham 0 Spurs 1

And just like that Spurs lead. Kulusevski leads an excellent break before playing a clever pass to Kane on the overlap.

Kane's pass across the six-yard box looks destined to reach Son before an outstretched leg from Kehrer turns it into his own net.

08:21 PM

GOAAAALLLLLLL

West Ham 0 Spurs 1 - Kehrer (OG)

08:19 PM

31 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

David Moyes will be delighted with his side's start. They've looked solid from front to back but can they find a deserved goal before half-time?

08:15 PM

27 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

Just over half way in this one and West Ham have been on top after a decent Spurs start.

Conte will be looking from more cutting edge from his attacking front three. Especially Son, who has been anonymous in this first half so far.

08:13 PM

24 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

Kulusevski cuts in from the right and feeds Hojbjerg on the edge of the box but his shot is weak and easily retrieved by Fabianksi.

08:11 PM

WEST HAM HIT THE POST

Great build-up play leads to Antonio picking the ball up on the right side of the box.

He sends a well-directed shot to the left of Lloris who is left with no chance but the ball crashes into the post.

Davinson Sanchez is also booked in that phase of play.

08:08 PM

20 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

Yves Bissouma is booked for punching the ball into the turf after conceding a foul.

A silly show of petulance from Spurs' new signing.

08:06 PM

17 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

The crowd are stoked up now.

West Ham attack down the right with Bowan before a classy flick from Coufal brings the home fans to their feet.

Moments later the ball falls to Declan Rice who produces a stinging left-footed shot which is saved by Lloris.

08:03 PM

OVERRULED!

No penalty. The ball appeared to hit Cresswell's head first before it his arm.

Spurs aren't happy but there's nothing they can do.

08:02 PM

He's having a look

Peter Bankes has been called to the monitor.....

08:02 PM

The check continues

Whistles ring out around the London Stadium as the inquest continues.

Will Peter Bankes be asked to have a look at this?

08:00 PM

The incident

The ball is floated into the back post before a Kane header thuds into Cresswell's outstretched hand.

VAR is taking a look. The on-field decision was penalty.

07:59 PM

PENALTY

Spurs have been awarded a penalty for handball.

07:58 PM

9 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

Ben Davies finds some space on the left and swings a dangerous cross into the back post. The West Ham defence looks solid though and the danger is erased quickly

07:55 PM

6 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

Better from the Hammers. This time it's Rice playing the ball forward before Fornals unleashes a curling right-footed shot.

Easily dealt with by Lloris

07:54 PM

5 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

A half chance for West Ham. Bowen is released down the right-hand side but can only scuff his attempted shot.

07:52 PM

4 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

Spurs have started positively here. Perisic cuts in from the left and puts a ball into the danger area before West Ham clear their lines

07:51 PM

2 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

Emerson Royal has the first shot of the evening as he cuts in off the right-hand side.

It's not dealt with all that well by Fabianski, who only parries away.

07:50 PM

1 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

A fairly low-key start to affairs. Both teams feeling each other out in these opening stages.

07:49 PM

1 min West Ham 0 Spurs 0

Spurs kick us off attacking right to left if you're watching on television screens, which unfortunately I am.

07:48 PM

Mistaken identity

The issue was with the assistant referee. We're ready to go.

07:47 PM

Short delay

The referee's communication system appears to not be working.

07:45 PM

In charge

Peter Bankes is our referee tonight.

07:42 PM

Kick off is nearly here

The teams are walking out to rapturous noise at the London Stadium

07:31 PM

Will the bandwagon roll on?

A win tonight would make this Spurs' best start to a league season since 1965.

If results at the Emirates and the Etihad go their way tonight, they could find themselves atop the Premier League table come close of play.

07:27 PM

The £50m man...

Here he is West Ham fans - your new club record signing.

Lucas Paqueta warms up at the London Stadium - REUTERS
Lucas Paqueta warms up at the London Stadium - REUTERS

07:08 PM

David Moyes speaks to BT Sport

"Every derby is different but means the same to supporters, everyone wants to win. Gianluca Scamacca has had a virus since the Aston Villa game, he is on antibiotics. It is not serious but one where he cannot play or be on the bench.

David Moyes assess his squad ahead of their clash with Spurs at the London Stadium - PA
David Moyes assess his squad ahead of their clash with Spurs at the London Stadium - PA

"Lucas Paqueta has not trained or passed the ball among these players yet, we have had to fill in forms, get visas, work permits and all that but we hope he will be a key player in the future. Sometimes you have to be patient and we hope to use him in the right moment."

07:03 PM

No start for Richarlison

Richarlison, who joined Spurs from Everton this summer for an initial £50m, is yet to start for his new club and remains on the bench this evening.

Speaking to BT Sport, Antonio Conte said: "If you want to build a team to try to have a bit of ambition, you need to have a deep squad. We have started to think in this way in this transfer market. Good players improve the team and make it stronger."

07:01 PM

Another anniversary...

As well as Lloris' decade of service, West Ham's Michail Antonio is also celebrating tonight.

The striker makes his 200th Premier League appearance this evening and is one of three changes to the West Ham starting 11 by David Moyes.

Vladimir Coufal and Said Benrahma also come in, with Ben Johnson, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca all making way.

06:58 PM

Pre-match comments from Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte to BT Sport: "West Ham are a really good team and are stronger at home. We have prepared well for the game and our expectation is a tough game.

"Rodrigo Bentancur had a little problem but will be available for Saturday. Yves Bissouma has played every game and a good opportunity for him to start, I am sure he will do well."

06:52 PM

One to note from the subs bench

West Ham's big-money summer signing Lucas Paqueta is among the West Ham substitutes this evening.

The Brazilian talent is estimated to have set the Hammers back  in excess of £50million.

06:49 PM

West Ham line-up

Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson, Downes, Lanzini, Paqueta, Cornet

06:48 PM

Spurs line-up

Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Lenglet, Tanganga, Spence, Sessegnon, Doherty, Skipp, Sarr, Richarlison

06:47 PM

Bissouma starts for Spurs

Summer signing Yves Bissouma will make his first start in a Spurs shirt this evening.

Rodrigo Bentancur misses out with a head injury.

06:40 PM

Anniversary of note

Today marks 10 years since Hugo Lloris joined Spurs from French side Lyon. 

The club captain has made 340 appearances since then. Can he mark a decade of service in north London with a derby success?

06:36 PM

Good evening

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of West Ham vs Spurs, a London derby with big early-season ramifications for both sides.

The visitors have started this season quickly, with three wins from their opening four games along with a hard-fought draw in another London derby against Chelsea. Antonio Conte’s men have high ambitions this season and their fast start has done nothing to quell their supporters' excitement at the prospect of a top-four finish or even an outside shot at a title charge.

At the City Ground on Saturday, Spurs had to withstand the concerted efforts of a spirited Nottingham Forest side, who gave as good as they got for much of the 90 minutes. The fact the North London side withstood the barrage and came away with a 2-0 win, for which they were eventually good value, speaks volumes for the new-found steel Antonio Conte has instilled within his squad.

Whether that is enough to dispel the ‘spursy’ moniker which has dogged Harry Kane and co in recent seasons  remains to be seen.

Tonight’s clash with West Ham gives Spurs the chance to put their best foot forward in the cauldron of a London derby, something they failed to do at Stamford Bridge earlier this season when they were arguably flattered by a 2-2 draw.

David Moyes and Said Benrahma embrace after West Ham's victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday - GETTY
David Moyes and Said Benrahma embrace after West Ham's victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday - GETTY

The atmosphere will be raucous this evening as West Ham look to build on their first win of the season at Aston Villa on Sunday. The pressure was already ratcheting up on David Moyes after the Hammers dropped their first three league games, a record made worse by the fact they failed to find the back of the net in any. While the win may have been without the sparkle which defined much of West Ham’s football last season, Moyes will be the first to admit the result mattered more than the performance at Villa Park.

With that first win under their belt, West Ham look a dangerous opponent for a Spurs side who will be keen to reaffirm their credentials for top honours this season.

It feels like a cracker could be in store in East London tonight. Join us for full team news from 6.45.

