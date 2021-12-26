West Ham vs Southampton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(Getty Images)

West Ham vs Southampton LIVE!

Without a win since beating Chelsea three weeks ago, West Ham are looking to spark their bid for a top-four finish back into life when they play Southampton at the London Stadium.

The Hammers suffered defeat at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek and will fancy their chances of bouncing back against a Southampton side on a winless run of six matches.

But West Ham are dealing with a defensive crisis and David Moyes was unable to pick any of his first-choice backs against Spurs.

Southampton do not have a good recent record at the London Stadium. The Saints lost 3-0 there last season, 3-1 the season before and 3-0 the two seasons before that.

West Ham will be hoping to continue that good run as they bid to qualify for the Champions League.

With kick-off at 3pm BST, follow all the action with Jack Rosser at the London Stadium and Jonathan Gorrie.

West Ham vs Southampton latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT, London Stadium

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

West Ham team news: Coufal banned, hope over Antonio

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Southampton

Confirmed Southampton XI

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Forster in goal

🇬🇭 Salisu at the back

🇦🇱 @armandobroja9 in attack



Your #SaintsFC side to take on #WHUFC: pic.twitter.com/nFBsI19MDx — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 26, 2021

Confirmed West Ham XI

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham’s Christmas message

Story continues

13:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Merry Christmas from our squad! ⚒❤️ pic.twitter.com/UPfWnyKA5y — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 25, 2021

Good omens for West Ham

13:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

⚒️ @WestHam have won more matches (19) against Southampton in the #PL than they have versus any other side in the competition 💪#WHUSOU pic.twitter.com/0DjSwoOuXb — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2021

Fond memories for a certain James Ward-Prowse

13:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Impressive numbers from Dawson so far

13:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Only one player has made more defensive blocks in the @premierleague this season than Craig Dawson.



Putting his body on the line 👊#WHUSOU | @LycamobileUK pic.twitter.com/wiwpNKbZzp — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 26, 2021

Your Evening Standard Prediction

13:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Both sides have been far from their best in recent weeks, and Moyes will be particularly concerned if Antonio is out.

The Hammers have won just one of their last six in the league, a run that has seen them lose their control of fourth spot in the table. Their problems in attack could be on show again, even against a Southampton team that concede plenty of goals.

West Ham 1-1 Southampton

Early team news

12:49 , Giuseppe Muro

Moyes hopes Michail Antonio will have the all-clear to return after he tested positive for Covid last week.

Antonio missed the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham.

His availability depends on when he provides a negative test but Moyes has said he hopes to have Antonio back over the festive period.

“The answer is I don’t know, he has no symptoms and is double vaccinated, hopefully there is a good chance we have him back,” Moyes said ahead of this game.

The Hammers boss admitted he was unsure when Aaron Cresswell would return, after he injured himself colliding with the post against Man City nearly a month ago.

Vladimir Coufal is available after serving a one-match ban.

Where to watch

12:47 , Giuseppe Muro

Today’s match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC1 from 10:40pm GMT tonight.

12:38 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello!

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of today’s Premier League game between West Ham and Southampton.

We’ll have all the build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT, at the London Stadium.