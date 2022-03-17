West Ham vs Sevilla: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

(AFP via Getty Images)

A famous scalp is West Ham’s objective tonight as Europa League stalwarts Sevilla head to London Stadium.

The LaLiga side, who have lifted the trophy more times than any other club, won the first leg 1-0 to propel themselves towards the quarter-finals.

David Moyes’ team bounced back to claim a win over Aston Villa on the weekend while Sevilla stumbled to a draw away to Rayo Vallecano.

With away goals not a factor in the last-16 tie, West Ham know that any one-goal victory will at least take the tie to extra-time and penalties. Anything more will mean a big Thursday night party going off in east London.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Sevilla is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The Hammers’ London Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch West Ham vs Sevilla

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can keep up to date via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Jack Rosser and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.

(Getty Images)

West Ham vs Sevilla team news

Jarrod Bowen is set to miss the entire tie after picking up a foot injury ahead of the first leg, and the winger is unlikely to return until after the international break.

Vladimir Coufal (groin) and Angelo Ogbonna (knee) are out while there are doubts over Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell and Nikola Vlasic.

Marcos Acuna, who set up Munir El-Haddadi’s winner in the first leg, misses the trip to London due to a thigh injury.

West Ham vs Sevilla prediction

What an atmosphere it will be at London Stadium at kick-off, and how West Ham have revelled in such occasions this season. The boisterous home fans may have to settle in for a long watch...

West Ham to win the second leg 1-0, Sevilla to win the tie on penalties.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The first leg was the only previous competitive meeting between the two teams.