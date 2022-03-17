West Ham vs Sevilla live stream: How can I watch Europa League game live on TV in UK tonight?

(AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham face the task of clawing back their one-goal deficit against Sevilla tonight, in arguably the biggest game of the club’s recent history.

The LaLiga side, who have won the Europa League more than any other team, came out on top in the first leg in Seville a week ago courtesy of a Munir El-Haddadi strike.

With away goals not counting in this season’s competition, the Hammers know that any victory will at least take the last-16 tie to extra-time.

Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in their preparation for the match, as their domestic title challenge continued to drift, while West Ham downed Aston Villa.

Here is everything you need to know for tuning into the game...

Where to watch West Ham vs Sevilla

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can keep up to date via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Jack Rosser and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.