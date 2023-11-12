West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

West Ham meet Nottingham Forest as they return to Premier League action today.

David Moyes’s side have won only one of their last six top-flight games but got back to winning ways in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the game as the Irons got revenge on Olympiacos in something of a grudge match.

That also saw the Hammers keep their first clean sheet in eight games, which will be a major positive for Moyes.

Forest, meanwhile, continue to struggle on the road. Their shock win over Chelsea remains the only victory they’ve had away from the City Ground so far this season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time today on Sunday November 12, 2023.

The London Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Super Sunday coverage starts at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest lineups and team news

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Fornals, Antonio, Mavropanos, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer

Nottingham Forest XI: Vlachodimos, Aina, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo, Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Elanga

Subs: Turner, Williams, Kouyate, Wood, Yates, Aurier, Origi, Danilo, Boly

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction

It’s a tight turnaround for West Ham but they should have enough against a team who have struggled on the road in the Premier League.

West Ham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 47

Draws: 26

Nottingham Forest wins: 45

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest match odds

West Ham to win: 5/6

Draw: 27/10

Nottingham Forest to win: 7/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).