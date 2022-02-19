West Ham vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(ES Composite)

West Ham vs Newcastle LIVE!

Fourth place in the Premier League will once again be West Ham’s if they can secure three points against Eddie Howe’s relegation-battling Newcastle in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Magpies make the long trip to East London hoping to build out their four-point advantage over 18th-placed Norwich after three victories in a row.

But the Hammers have ambitions of their own and can oust Manchester United with a win, ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to Leeds on Sunday.

A late draw at Leicester last time out made it three games without defeat in all competitions but West Ham’s form has been somewhat patchy since the turn of the year.

David Moyes has attempted to turn events off the pitch into a galvanising force for his team, yet the proof will be in the pudding as they look to improve on a record of one win in their last five matches against Newcastle.

