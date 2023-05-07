West Ham vs Man Utd LIVE: Score and latest updates from Premier League clash as Benrahma goal opens scoring

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

The main team news for West Ham was that Declan Rice returned to the starting XI. The Hammers skipper missed the midweek defeat at Manchester City through illness.

Vladimir Coufal wasn’t in the matchday squad, while Michail Antonio was selected to start up front.

Wout Weghorst was preferred to Anthony Martial in attack for Manchester United, while Luke Shaw continued at centre-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrrell Malacia starting in the full-back positions.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

West Ham vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League updates

West Ham host Manchester United in the Premier League

Man Utd are trying to secure Champions League football, while West Ham aren’t yet completely clear of relegation

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

27’ GOAL! - Benrahma beats De Gea to send hosts in front (WHU 1-0 MUN)

West Ham United FC 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

Benrahma has a shot from distance and it finds its way in! ⚒️ https://t.co/sHEvvsvLpI — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 7, 2023

The visitors have options queuing up in the box as Antony decides to shoot, but his curling effort is headed away by Ogbonna for West Ham!

Goal Mohamed Saïd Benrahma

WE HAVE THE OPENER!



⚒️ 1-0 ⚪️ (27') pic.twitter.com/Gpz0Relu77 — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 7, 2023

Under pressure from Bowen, Shaw's defensive header only drops for Antonio, whose throughball for his winger goes astray and behind for a goal kick, despite the striker claiming a corner!

Casemiro attempts to pick out Malacia's run down the byline with a vertical pass, but the Brazilian's ball forward is overhit and rolls out of play.

West Ham are winless in their last three Premier League home games, conceding nine goals across these matches. The Hammers had been unbeaten in their previous five at the London Stadium, keeping three clean sheets and conceding just twice before this run.

Fernandes tries his luck from miles out, shooting with some 35 yards between him and the goal, and the home crowd lets out a sarcastic jeer as the ball bobbles across the face and goes wide.

OFF THE WOODWORK!!! United counter once again and Fernandes finds Rashford wide to his left. The Red Devils' top scorer cuts onto his right foot and smashes an early shot towards goal, which shaves the outside of the post as it rattles into the side netting!

Benrahma is followed all the way to the byline before crossing towards the six-yard box, but Antonio can't get clean contact on the ball and his near-post flick is easily collected by De Gea!

OVER!!! Antony jinks in-field once again before teeing up Eriksen on the edge of the box, whose first-time effort curls towards the far corner but just clears the crossbar!

Both sides have set up with low blocks, inviting their opponents to attack before looking to counter at speed. West Ham began with a rather aggressive press which sparked their early chances, but the Hammers have allowed their visitors much more time on the ball in the last few minutes.

Manchester United have won just one of their last eight Premier League away games against London sides, beating Fulham 2-1 earlier this season. It's as many defeats as they'd suffered in their previous 23 visits to the capital.

WIDE!!! Malacia's cross is headed half-clear by Aguerd, but Weghorst nods the loose ball down to Antony. The Brazilian arrives on the edge of the box and lashes a left-footed shot goalwards, but miscues his finish and puts it wide of Fabianski's right-hand post!

Manchester United have won seven of their last eight meetings with West Ham in all competitions, with this the third consecutive campaign the two sides have met at least three times. The Red Devils have won both this season, and also won all three in 2020-21.

WIDE!!! Antony cuts inside of the right and spins away from his marker. The ball drops for Fernandes to hit, and the United captain drills a first-time effort low and just wide of the far post!

Another poor ball out the back from United is seized upon by Paqueta, but his pass to but Antonio in behind the defence is overhit and rolls out of play!

De Gea's pass from deep towards Weghorst is cut out superbly by Rice, who drives into the box and has a cross deflected behind by the United forward retreating in cover!

Manchester United have won their last two away league games against West Ham, as many as in their previous eight visits. They last won three in a row at the Hammers between February 2009 and April 2011.

The visitors counter at speed as Rashford charges up the middle. Playing a one-two with Eriksen, the England forward shoots from the edge of the box, but his curling effort flashes wide of the far post!

Soucek's cross from the right sits up nicely in the box for Benrahma, but the Algerian chooses to pick a pass rather than shoot and it's cut out by the United defence!

"God Save The King" rings around the Olympic Stadium in East London, and after that, Rashford gets the game underway for Manchester United!

The teams head out of the tunnel onto the London Stadium pitch, and kick-off's just moments away here!

Celebrating our magnificent U18s 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ts3xCqyFVu — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 7, 2023

The visitors make three changes of their own, with Dutch internationals Tyrell Malacia and Wout Weghorst coming into the side, as well as Christian Eriksen. They replace Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial and Fred for the Red Devils, who also have fit-again youngster Alejandro Garnacho as one of their options off the bench.

The Hammers are bolstered by the returns of Nayef Aguerd, Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice in the centres of defence and midfield respectively, with the former scoring in the 4-3 loss to Crystal Palace, and their captain netting in their last victory against Bournemouth. Said Benrahma also returns out wide to complete four changes to David Moyes’ side.

18:47

The boss says @AGarnacho7 is ready to go if called upon ⚡️#MUFC || #WHUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2023

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Jack Butland, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Marcel Sabitzer, Fred, Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho, Brandon Williams, Alejandro Garnacho.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-3-3): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia; Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Wout Weghorst, Marcus Rashford.

WEST HAM SUBS: Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Flynn Downes, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Emerson.

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Thilo Kehrer, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio.

United’s five-match unbeaten run was brought to a shuddering halt by Brighton last time out, losing 1-0 to a 99th minute penalty from Alexis Mac Allister. Sat just one point above north-west rivals Liverpool in the final Champions League place, three points here for the Red Devils would see them leapfrog Newcastle into third.

Sat 15th in the table and four points above the drop zone, West Ham have a chance to go seven clear of the bottom three in this game to all-but guarantee their Premier League safety. However, the Hammers have tasted defeat in each of their last three games, the first of which was a 2-1 loss to Liverpool in their last home game.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as West Ham United host Manchester United at the London Stadium.

Team news 🔜 pic.twitter.com/3VCPUtEwnB — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 7, 2023

The sun is shining at London Stadium ☀️ pic.twitter.com/6YvMLyPGwk — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 7, 2023

