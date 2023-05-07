West Ham vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Action Images /John Sibley

06:04 PM

Manchester United team news

06:01 PM

West Ham team news

05:54 PM

Big match for both sides in east London

Manchester United have Liverpool breathing down their neck going into tonight’s game at the London Stadium against West Ham. Liverpool’s win against Brentford yesterday reduced the gap to just one point, although Manchester United have two games in hand.

Their travels to the capital have not served them well this season. Their 2-1 win at Fulham in November is their only victory in their past seven league matches in London, drawing three and losing four. In 2023, they have won only two of eight top-flight away matches, losing four times. West Ham will hope that Manchester United’s iffy away record recently continues tonight.

West Ham head into this game off the back of three straight defeats, including Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat away at Manchester City. In those three losses, they have conceded nine goals and manager David Moyes will know his side will need to improve their defensive record in order to turn around their results. They are in danger of losing four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since ending 2022 with a run of five straight defeats. They are not guaranteed Premier League safety quite yet, as they sit four points and three places above the relegation zone with four games to play.

The omens are not on West Ham’s side this evening; they are winless in their previous six league games against Manchester United, losing each of the last five. Manchester United have won their last two top-flight matches away at West Ham, as many victories as in their previous eight visits to east London, drawing three and losing three. They are vying to win a third consecutive Premier League fixture away to West Ham for the first time since 2011. West Ham have dropped 35 points from winning positions versus Manchester United in the Premier League, more than they have against any other side.

A huge game this evening at both ends of the table.