West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE!

Another big clash in the hunt for the top four takes us to London as the Hammers welcome Erik ten Hag’s side to the capital. A 99th-minute penalty saw Man United lose at Brighton last time out, handing hand boosts to both Newcastle and Liverpool in the process.

Further dropped points will leave United with a big uphill task of returning to the Champions League, a competition their manager has already said the club must be involved in, and the players will have one eye on how Newcastle get on at home to Arsenal earlier in the day.

West Ham are again looking over their shoulders at the relegation battle after three back-to-back defeats, and a fourth could really get the nerves wrangling again ahead of next week’s trip to Brentford, despite holding a four-point advantage over the bottom three. Follow West Ham vs Man Utd LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at London Stadium!

West Ham vs Man Utd latest news

Kick-off: 7pm BST | London Stadium

How to watch: BT Sport

West Ham team news

Man United team news

Evening Standard score prediction

West Ham United FC - Manchester United FC

West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE!

16:22 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of West Ham vs Manchester United!

The Red Devils are looking nervously over their shoulder in the race for Champions League football with little margin for error as Liverpool snap at their heels.

And a trip to east London is not typically where clubs would like to go for an easy ride with the Hammers likely needing just another win in their bid to ensure survival.

Three-straight defeats have not dented their confidence even if they have lost seven of their last eight meetings with Man United.

Kick-off comes at 7pm BST this Sunday evening, so follow our live matchday blog for all the build-up, match action and reaction with Malik Ouzia at London Stadium to provide expert analysis.