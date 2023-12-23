West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE!

The festive Premier League schedule continues at the London Stadium this lunchtime as the Hammers host United looking for a response from a midweek thrashing at the hands of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. The visitors also head into the game off the back of a trip to Anfield, where they earned a 0-0 draw last weekend.

David Moyes will reinstate first-team stars Mohamed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse and Kurt Zouma to the starting lineup after naming a weaker team against the Reds, while Erik ten Hag is able to welcome captain Bruno Fernandes back from suspension while Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford are in contention to start.

Both teams will be looking to sign off for Christmas with a win and before their final game of 2023. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium to kick off another busy day of Premier League action.

West Ham vs Man United latest news

Kick-off: 12.30pm, London Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

West Ham team news: Big guns return

Man United team news: Bruno return

Score prediction: Hammers record home win

Moyes: I have a big keeper decision to make

10:56 , Alex Young

David Moyes admits he has a major decision to make over his two goalkeepers this afternoon.

Alphonse Areola began the season as number one with veteran Lukasz Fabianski relegated to being the Hammers' cup keeper.

But an injury to Areola thrust Fabianski back into the Premier League spotlight, and the 38-year-old looked back to his best as West Ham won three of their next four matches.

Fit-again Areola, 30, returned in midweek but hardly covered himself in glory in the 5-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool.

"I have got a decision to make," said Moyes. "At the start of the season I had a huge decision. Lukasz hadn't let us down but I felt Alphonse, because of his age, sadly, is probably the future.

"It wasn't a decision I enjoyed taking as Lukasz was so reliable. Unfortunately Alphonse got an injury and Lukasz has played quite well in the games.

"I think I have made my decision, but I will still take my time. We have got two very good keepers."

Score prediction

10:43 , Alex Young

Exactly which way this game swings depends on which of the various versions of both teams show up in the capital.

West Ham may be coming off the back of a heavy defeat but Moyes can hope his rotation risk pays dividends against a Man United team simply lacking any spark up front.

West Ham to win, 1-0.

Man United team news

10:32 , Alex Young

Diogo Dalot is suspended for Man United but Bruno Fernandes returns from his own one-match ban.

Anthony Martial has missed the last two games with illness while Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof and Amad Diallo are all still unavailable, along with Jadon Sancho.

However, Christian Eriksen should be involved after returning to training this week following a knee injury. Ten Hag has confirmed that other unspecified players are also dealing with illness before the game.

West Ham team news

10:23 , Alex Young

David Moyes copped criticism for rotating his team for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool, which at least means the likes of Kurt Zouma, James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta are well-rested for this game.

Michail Antonio remains the only injury worry for West Ham but Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet are suffering from illness.

Where to watch West Ham vs Man United

10:15 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

10:08 , Alex Young

Welcome to the Standard's live coverage of the Premier League clash between West Ham and Manchester United.

It is due to be a cold afternoon at the London Stadium as both teams look to record a festive victory before Christmas firmly takes over the schedule.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm, with Malik Ouzia there for us.