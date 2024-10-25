West Ham vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

West Ham are looking to get back on track against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Hammers entered the international break with a 4-1 win over Ipswich but were beaten by the same scoreline by Tottenham last time out.

It means a frustrating and rather underwhelming start to the season continues for Julen Lopetegui.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, saw his side come from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 last time out before drawing 1-1 away at Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 27 October 2024.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester United

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Highlights: Supporters will be able to watch highlights for free when Match of the Day 2 airs at 10.30pm on Sunday on BBC One.

LIVE stream: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

West Ham vs Manchester United team news

The Hammers will be without Mohammed Kudus following his red card against Spurs, while Niclas Fullkrug remains a doubt after an injury-hit start to his career with the club.

Ten Hag saw Antony stretchered off on Thursday and will likely be without the Brazilian for the trip to the capital. Ten Hag is hopeful Jonny Evans will return for the trip to London.

Blow: Antony was stretchered off for Man Utd on Thursday (AFP via Getty Images)

The Red Devils will be without Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw.

West Ham vs Manchester United prediction

Lopetegui will clearly demand a reaction and Ten Hag’s side don’t always convince, so a draw does not feel out of the question.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 48

Draws: 32

Man Utd wins: 74

West Ham vs Manchester United latest odds

West Ham to win: 15/8

Draw: 27/10

Man United to win: 13/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.