West Ham vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

west ham vs man city live score premier league latest updates

03:50 PM

Guardiola: it's not all about the Champions League

Pep Guardiola says that winning the Champions League is not an obsession and that his unresolved future at the club will not be determined by European success.

Guardiola, whose contract runs out in 2023, has guided City to four Premier League titles but failed to land the continent's biggest prize, with a runner-up finish in 2020-21 their best result in the competition.

"My life doesn't depend [on the Champions League]. I'd like to do it, everyone tries to do it. It's not an obsession," Guardiola said.

Guardiola, who twice lifted the trophy with Barcelona, added that he was motivated to improve the league champions despite a trophy-laden spell since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2016.

"To improve the team and play better. This is the main thing for me. The only thing I'm here for is to make the team play better, and the players individually to play better," he said.

"Everyone knows the titles are there but I'm not thinking what will happen in 11 months if we win or lose... this is the only thing," he added. If we win it will be genius, if we don't we will be failures. Nothing is going to change."

03:48 PM

Bowen hasn't given up on England

Jarrod Bowen will kick off the season with two aims - to keep West Ham in the top-six mix and book a ticket to the World Cup.

The West Ham winger was rewarded for his fine form last season with a first England call-up for June's Nations League fixtures.

The 25-year-old should be involved again when the Three Lions take on Italy and Germany in September.

In the meantime West Ham are bidding to build on back-to-back sixth- and seventh-placed finishes.

"The next three or four months are really massive for me in terms of my career," said Bowen.

"Being involved in the summer was obviously great, but coming away from it left me wanting more in terms of being in the next squad and not just be in the one squad and then that's it.

"I want to be in the one in September and then the World Cup, so that's my aim, that's my desire.

"First and foremost it's about the club I'm playing for and pushing them on, but in the back of my mind of course I'd be lying if I said I wasn't thinking about the World Cup.

"Being in that squad made me want everything 10 times more. I want to be in the next squad, I want my form to be even higher again.

"The player and person I am, I always set myself targets and am so self-critical, rather than putting praise on myself. That's stood me in good stead. This season is about even more progression."

03:38 PM

Indeed, Haaland starts

03:36 PM

West Ham starting XI

Our first line-up of 22/23! ⚒



💪 @Michailantonio leads the line

©️ @_DeclanRice's first PL match as Club captain

🇮🇹 Scamacca among the subs#WHUMCI

03:32 PM

Haaland set to start

Hello and welcome to coverage from the London Stadium as defending Premier League champions Manchester City travel to the capital to face West Ham. Big summer signing Erling Haaland is expected to make his debut for City following his move from Borussia Dortmund, where he scored an astonishing 86 goals in 89 appearances.

Shaun Goater, who played alongside Haaland's father Alf-Inge at the club, believes the striker will score goals "left, right and centre". He told PA: "I'm very confident he'll score goals - in fact, I know he'll score goals. "I think give him the best part of a week to two weeks at the start of the season and we'll just see goals coming left, right and centre.

"He'll start to understand and know the qualities that City have, and where his goals will come from, and I have no doubt he will score them - he will really enjoy himself at City.

"I'm not worried about the goals at all. I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up scoring a couple even in the first league game. I really have the confidence not only in him, but how we play and produce opportunities.

"I would easily expect him to be scoring 20 goals, because he's a quality player, in a quality team."

For West Ham, their new striker Gianluca Scamacca will miss the match as he is short of match fitness following his move from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo. Italy international Scamacca joined the London side last month on a five-year contract but David Moyes said the match comes too soon for the 23-year-old.

"Scamacca has only just really joined us, so he's probably a little bit behind, so I'm not expecting him to be available this weekend," Moyes said. "He's not had the chance to play... so it probably makes it very difficult for us to put him out on the pitch so soon. His training is a little bit behind compared to the others. He has trained, but maybe not as regular and as consistent.

"The transfer took quite a bit off as they pulled him out of some games and training at the time, so we've got him in and I like what I see, but we're trying to get him in the best condition we can and get him ready to play."