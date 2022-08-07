West Ham vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uche Amako
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gianluca Scamacca
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
west ham vs man city live score premier league latest updates - PETER CZIBORRA
west ham vs man city live score premier league latest updates - PETER CZIBORRA

03:50 PM

Guardiola: it's not all about the Champions League

Pep Guardiola says that winning the Champions League is not an obsession and that his unresolved future at the club will not be determined by European success.

Guardiola, whose contract runs out in 2023, has guided City to four Premier League titles but failed to land the continent's biggest prize, with a runner-up finish in 2020-21 their best result in the competition.

"My life doesn't depend [on the Champions League]. I'd like to do it, everyone tries to do it. It's not an obsession," Guardiola said.

Guardiola, who twice lifted the trophy with Barcelona, added that he was motivated to improve the league champions despite a trophy-laden spell since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2016.

"To improve the team and play better. This is the main thing for me. The only thing I'm here for is to make the team play better, and the players individually to play better," he said.

"Everyone knows the titles are there but I'm not thinking what will happen in 11 months if we win or lose... this is the only thing," he added. If we win it will be genius, if we don't we will be failures. Nothing is going to change."

03:48 PM

Bowen hasn't given up on England

Jarrod Bowen will kick off the season with two aims - to keep West Ham in the top-six mix and book a ticket to the World Cup.

The West Ham winger was rewarded for his fine form last season with a first England call-up for June's Nations League fixtures.

The 25-year-old should be involved again when the Three Lions take on Italy and Germany in September.

In the meantime West Ham are bidding to build on back-to-back sixth- and seventh-placed finishes.

"The next three or four months are really massive for me in terms of my career," said Bowen.

"Being involved in the summer was obviously great, but coming away from it left me wanting more in terms of being in the next squad and not just be in the one squad and then that's it.

"I want to be in the one in September and then the World Cup, so that's my aim, that's my desire.

"First and foremost it's about the club I'm playing for and pushing them on, but in the back of my mind of course I'd be lying if I said I wasn't thinking about the World Cup.

"Being in that squad made me want everything 10 times more. I want to be in the next squad, I want my form to be even higher again.

"The player and person I am, I always set myself targets and am so self-critical, rather than putting praise on myself. That's stood me in good stead. This season is about even more progression."

03:38 PM

Indeed, Haaland starts

03:36 PM

West Ham starting XI

03:32 PM

Haaland set to start

Hello and welcome to coverage from the London Stadium as defending Premier League champions Manchester City travel to the capital to face West Ham. Big summer signing Erling Haaland is expected to make his debut for City following his move from Borussia Dortmund, where he scored an astonishing 86 goals in 89 appearances.

Shaun Goater, who played alongside Haaland's father Alf-Inge at the club, believes the striker will score goals "left, right and centre". He told PA: "I'm very confident he'll score goals - in fact, I know he'll score goals. "I think give him the best part of a week to two weeks at the start of the season and we'll just see goals coming left, right and centre.

"He'll start to understand and know the qualities that City have, and where his goals will come from, and I have no doubt he will score them - he will really enjoy himself at City.

"I'm not worried about the goals at all. I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up scoring a couple even in the first league game. I really have the confidence not only in him, but how we play and produce opportunities.

"I would easily expect him to be scoring 20 goals, because he's a quality player, in a quality team."

For West Ham, their new striker Gianluca Scamacca will miss the match as he is short of match fitness following his move from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo. Italy international Scamacca joined the London side last month on a five-year contract but David Moyes said the match comes too soon for the 23-year-old.

"Scamacca has only just really joined us, so he's probably a little bit behind, so I'm not expecting him to be available this weekend," Moyes said. "He's not had the chance to play... so it probably makes it very difficult for us to put him out on the pitch so soon. His training is a little bit behind compared to the others. He has trained, but maybe not as regular and as consistent.

"The transfer took quite a bit off as they pulled him out of some games and training at the time, so we've got him in and I like what I see, but we're trying to get him in the best condition we can and get him ready to play."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I