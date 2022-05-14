West Ham vs Manchester City: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Manchester City know four points from their remaining two games will be enough to win yet another Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side have simply not allowed their Champions League nightmare away at Real Madrid have too much of an impact on their Premier League form, putting five past Newcastle and Wolves in the games since.

The trip to Molineux was highlighted as a potential banana skin for the champions, along with their visit to West Ham on Sunday. Having come through the Wolves test rather easily, it’s now the turn of David Moyes’ side to try and have a say in the title race.

West Ham, of course, are in a battle of their own. A quick-fire return to the Europa League is on the cards if they can make up a three-point gap on Manchester United in sixth place, a feat that would further underline their upward trajectory.

Mark Noble’s last game in front of home support also means it’s going to be an emotional afternoon in east London.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time on Sunday May 15, 2022.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

West Ham vs Manchester City team news

Moyes confirmed Michail Antonio, Craig Dawson and Said Benrahma all suffered slight knocks during Sunday’s win at Norwich.

Only Benrahma is of concern for this game however, with the manager saying on Friday: “Said’s a little bit of a question mark, he’s been back out doing some light jogging. Not quite as bad as we thought but he’s not quite as good as being fit.”

City, meanwhile, are suffering a defensive crisis. Aymeric Laporte was forced off at Wolves, potentially joining Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and John Stones on the sidelines.

Nathan Ake did come on and, pending any setback, looks most likely to partner Fernandinho in central defence.

West Ham vs Manchester City prediction

City are certainly weakened by their injury problems but given the manner of their performances since going out of the Champions League, it’s difficult to bet against them.

Manchester City to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 38

Draws: 13

Manchester City wins: 60