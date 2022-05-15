West Ham vs Manchester City live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

West Ham host Manchester City later today and both sides have battles to fight.

The home side could still catch Manchester United in sixth and thereby secure a quick-fire return to the Europa League, further underlining their upward trajectory under David Moyes.

Their attempts to do so, however, could not be met with a harder task.

Pep Guardiola’s team have recovered from their Champions League blow at the hands of Real Madrid in sterling fashion, putting five past both Newcastle and Wolves.

A win here would leave them needing just a point at home to Aston Villa on the final day of the season, wrapping up a fourth title in five years.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.