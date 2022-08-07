West Ham vs Manchester City live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

Manchester City begin another Premier League title defence in just a few hours’ time as Pep Guardiola takes his side to West Ham United.

It was at the London Stadium only back in May when David Moyes almost handed the title advantage to Liverpool after his side raced into a two-goal lead, although City managed to peg them home side back.

Erling Haaland, of course, has since been added into the mix and the world awaits to see what he can do in England, albeit after a fairly underwhelming start in last weekend’s Community Shield loss to Liverpool.

Gianluca Scamacca, however, is not quite ready yet after his big move to West Ham, depriving us of quite the striker battle.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live steam: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.