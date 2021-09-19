West Ham vs Man United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Two of the Premier League’s early-season form teams go head-to-head at the London Stadium this afternoon as West Ham host Man United.

The Hammers have continued their momentum from last season with an unbeaten start to the campaign and are riding high after a superb victory away from home to Dinamo Zagreb on their Europa League bow on Thursday night.

Man United, meanwhile, came into this weekend top of the Premier League and though Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday has sent them to the head of the table, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side know victory will take them level on points with their rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to continue his superb start to his second spell at Old Trafford, having scored three times in two appearances so far, while West Ham will be without their own star centre-forward, with Michail Antonio suspended following his red card against Southampton last weekend.

You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Where to watch

Two unbeaten sides meet

12:57 , Daniel Gallan

These two Uniteds represent half of the unbeaten teams left in the Premier League. Liverpool and Chelsea are the other two.

History points to a win for the visiting team as Man United have won 30 of their 50 Premier League ties against the Hammers and did the double over them last season.

West Ham did however claim a 2-0 home victory over their guests in 2019 and bagged a 3-1 win in 2018.

Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester United

12:43 , Daniel Gallan

Find yourself a TV with Sky Sports Premier League or Main Event. Coverage starts at 2pm.

Alternatively, Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go.

Jimmy Greaves to be honoured before kick-off

12:15 , Daniel Gallan

West Ham have confirmed that Jimmy Greaves, who finished his elite level playing career with the Hammers, will be remembered today.

“Everyone at West Ham United has been extremely saddened by the news that legendary striker Jimmy Greaves passed away this morning at the age of 81,” a club statement said.

“A member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad, the prolific goalscorer spent two seasons with the Hammers towards the end of his illustrious playing career, scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances, including two on a memorable debut at Manchester City in March 1970.

“There will be a minute’s applause ahead of KO today at London Stadium, while players will also wear black armbands in tribute to Jimmy.”

Hello and welcome

12:02 , Daniel Gallan

Good day to you! We hope you’re looking forward to the day’s action starting with a tantalising clash of two form teams as Manchester United head to East London to take on West Ham.

Of course the occasion today will resonate a little differently after the sad passing of England great Jimmy Greaves who spent two seasons with the Hammers towards the end of his career, scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances.

No doubt David Moyes’ men will want to do the 1966 World Cup winner proud.