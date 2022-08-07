West Ham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League crown when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham to headline Sunday’s action. Pep Guardiola’s side have undergone a transformation this summer, bringing in arguably the world’s best striker in Erling Haaland, while losing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

There could be more change, too, after Kalvin Phillips signed, City star Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away to Barcelona, and Guardiola remains coy over the Portuguese’s future: "Sometimes for the club, sometimes for the players, sometimes for the agent, sometimes you have to divide our path. Especially the desire of the player is the most important thing. Of course I would love Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player for us. But I don't know what is going to happen.”

The Hammers will be hoping to cause an upset and David Moyes will hope new £30m signing Gianluca Scamacca, not match fit for the opener, can lessen the burden this season on Michail Antonio this season after the Italian striker joined from Sassuolo. While Maxwel Cornet’s arrival from Burnley for £17.5m has given Moyes a boost and taken their spending north of £100m: “He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad. He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham.” Follow all the latest updates from the London Stadium PLUS updates from the earlier kick-off at Old Trafford between Man United and Brighton:

West Ham vs Manchester City

West Ham United FC - Manchester City FC

FULL TIME! Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Story continues

What a result for Brighton! Their first ever win at Old Trafford and it will be remembered for years to come. They deserved the three points.

United, though, were woeful.

Welcome to Manchester, Erik.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:52 , Jamie Braidwood

93 mins: Brighton are killing this game perfectly. The ball is still in the corner and the Seagulls are closing in on their first ever win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:50 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: There will be five minutes of added time. Brighton have the ball in the corner with Lamptey as he wins a free kick.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

89 mins: Caicedo has been brilliant for Brighton and again break up play. United will now finally make their last three changes with Sancho, Shaw and Fernandes all departing.

It seems there were cheers as Fernandes went off but I may be wrong.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:46 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: Brilliant defending! From the corner, it breaks to Martinez in his left foot. Out of nowhere, Lewis Dunk flies in to block the shot.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:45 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: Eriksen’s shot is blocked before Sancho’s cross is punched clear. Sancho then sets up Ronaldo but his shot is blocked by Webster!

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:43 , Jamie Braidwood

84 mins: Good from Brighton. They’ve taken away some of United’s momentum and Ten Hag will react by bringing on Garnacho, Elanga and Malacia.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:42 , Jamie Braidwood

82 mins: United back off Mac Allister but his shot is sliced well. Van de Beek helps it on to Sancho, who beats his first man but runs into Webster.

There are then groans as Fernandes gives the ball away.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:40 , Jamie Braidwood

80 mins: Martinez has to hack clear after Welbeck’s knockdown looked to find Gross in the box. Brighton have not had as much of the ball in the last 10 minutes but some possession would really help Potter’s side as they look to close this out.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:36 , Jamie Braidwood

77 mins: Martinez flashes a shot over the bar as another former Ajax player, Van de Beek, replaces McTominay. That leaves a midfield three of Fernandes, Eriksen and Van de Beek.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

74 mins: Dunk slides in to prevent the cross as United threaten down the right. Nervy moments in the Brighton defence.

A double change, though, as Lamptey and Mwepu replace Lallana and Trossard.

United are about to bring on Van de Beek.

West Ham vs Manchester City: Team news

15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Cresswell, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

73 mins: Dalot cuts in from the left and shoots, Sanchez spills and Brighton hack clear! Sanchez is looking shaky...

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

70 mins: United had been having a few more moments of threat. The corner came as Eriksen thundered a shot towards goal and Sanchez turned it behind. As I said moments ago, a United goal would change the game and Brighton are under pressure now.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-2 Brighton (OG 67’)

15:26 , Jamie Braidwood

United pull one back! It’s a scrappy goal but United do not care. Dalot made a nuisance of himself at the corner and Sanchez flapped at the cross. It bounced off Dalot’s back and towards the line, and I think it was Mac Allister’s attempted clearance that helped it over the line.

It's messy but it counts - Man Utd pull one back! 🔴



Game on 👀👊 pic.twitter.com/n8l3JG0eix — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:24 , Jamie Braidwood

64 mins: Ronaldo slips in Dalot down the inside right but the defender’s cut-back is cleared as he looked for the return ball. Rashford then can’t keep Eriksen’s cross down as he met the ball on the volley at the back post.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:22 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: There are ‘oles’ as Brighton keep the ball on the halfway line. The travelling fans are enjoying themselves while United’s are growing agitated at loose touches from their side.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:19 , Jamie Braidwood

59 mins: How is this not 2-1! Ronaldo gets played in down the right and crosses for Rashford, who was free in the middle. He has to score but Sanchez makes himself big and blocks the shot from close range.

The offside flag went up, but Ronaldo was onside.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:17 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: That really looked to be a penalty against Martinez but Brighton go again as they continue to play in the United half.

One goal from United, though, and this will be a different game.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:14 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: Penalty? Martinez barges into the back of Welbeck, who goes down. It’s clumsy but nothing is given!

Meanwhile Maguire has been involved in a shoving match with Trossard. Both players are booked.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: Ronaldo is on. He replaces Fred.

Ronaldo gets a huge ovation and goes into the middle of United’s front three. Eriksen has dropped deeper.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: There are half appeals for a penalty as the ball brushes off Lallana but nothing is given. Webster then guides a Fernandes cross back to Sanchez - as Ronaldo prepares to come on.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:07 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Chance! But Brighton go down the other end and keep United in by winning the ball back on the edge. It’s worked out wide and Welbeck gets too much of a connection on the header and the near post.

Eriksen then plays a dangerous ball to the back post but it evades Rashford, who was sliding in.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:06 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: United start with some pressure outside of the Brighton box, but as Shaw looks up there are few options in the middle and Webster can clear downfield.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway and Ronaldo is immediately out warming up.

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

There are no changes at the break from Ten Hag.

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Ronaldo was warming up just before half time and he wasn’t the only one. Both Varane and Van de Beek were loosening up as well.

Martinez and McTominay, both on bookings, might be favourites to come off - but it really could be anyone.

(Getty Images)

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

14:56 , Jamie Braidwood

That was a car crash of an opening half from Manchester United - there were gaps everywhere in midfield and defence and the attack has already offered anything.

“We shouldn’t be surprised,” Roy Keane tells Sky Sports. “It goes back to last season but United are among the worst teams in the league.”

Brighton, though, have been brilliant. “They’ve taught United a lesson,” adds Karen Carney.

(Getty Images)

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

14:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Well, well, well.

Boos at half time.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

14:47 , Jamie Braidwood

45+1 mins: Martinez gets caught out on the ball on the halfway line and is booked after bringing down March.

That will be it before the break.

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

14:45 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: “We’re going to win the league!” sing the Brighton fans. This has been embarrasing for United. So many of the same problems are repeating themselves and Fred playing the ball out of play sums up their first half. Brighton though have been excellent and Ronaldo is sent to warm up.

GOAL! Manchester United 0-2 Brighton (GROSS 39’)

14:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Incredible! Brighton are 2-0 up at Old Trafford and this is turning out to be a nightmare first afternoon in the Premier League for Ten Hag! But what a goal this is from Potter’s side. They move the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, with March’s shot catching De Gea out and Gross tapping in the back post for his second!

IT'S TWO!! Pascal Groß is there again!! 2️⃣



Brighton are currently blowing Man Utd away!! 😲 pic.twitter.com/HoHn9pxyVL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022

Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

14:39 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: Ten Hag stands with his arms folded on the bench while Ronaldo watches on, looking concerned. McTominay then concedes another foul.

Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

14:35 , Jamie Braidwood

33 mins: Gross being on his own at the back post and Shaw being left with two to mark shows how well Brighton have stretched United and swarmed the midfield with their brave approach. This has been an impressive performance from Potter’s side.

“Can we play you every week?” is the chant from the away end. Remember that Brighton defeated United 4-0 at the Amex last season...

GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 Brighton (GROSS 29’)

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow! I was just about to say how well Danny Welbeck has been leading the line for Brighton, and the former United striker plays a huge role in the breakthrough! Welbeck makes a great run behind Maguire and then squares across the box, where Gross is waiting to tap in!

BRIGHTON LEAD!! 💥



Pascal Groß has gotten Erik ten Hag's era off to the worst possible start! 😮 pic.twitter.com/g6HSjS7LcJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:28 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: Oh no. Caicedo is down and looks to be in agony after blocking a shot from McTominay. The United midfielder is booked after following through with the challenge.

Caicedo is now back on his feet so that is good news.

McTominay is lucky that’s only a yellow as he boot was higher than Caicedo’s ankle.

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:25 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: It was all too easy for Brighton as Caicedo and Trossard exchange passes in the United box, before Martinez blocks Welbeck’s header.

But United then counter well. Fernandes taking a quick free kick and a break downfield ends with Eriksen clipping a shot into the arms of Sanchez.

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:23 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Rashford gets his first chance to run at Veltman but the Brighton defender stays on his feet and wins possession back quite comfortably. Eriksen then gives the ball away with an inaccurate ball forward to Rashford. Strange to see that from him but it shows how Brighton are frustrating United so far.

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:20 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: Eriksen drifts wide left and then picks out a lovely switch to Fernandes, but his cross from the right is overhit. Brighton will be happy with their start here.

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:18 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: There are some groans as De Gea skelps the ball into the touch with Gross closing in. Brighton have been well on top over the last five minutes or so and Ten Hag is scribbling furiously into a notepad on the touchline.

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:16 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: More nice play from Brighton. There is a lovely ball slipped through to Welbeck, who peeled off Martinez, but the former United striker lost his footing at the angle with Trossard waiting for the cut-back.

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:14 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Some smart play from Brighton leads to Caicedo having the chance to shoot from outside the box but Maguire gets the block in.

Chants of “We want Glazers out” can be heard from the Stretford End, and Avram Glazer is here at Old Trafford today.

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Brighton have taken an aggressive approach at Old Trafford, playing a back three but pushing onto United and almost doing a man-marking job in midfield. United are looking to stretch them with Maguire switching play out to Rashford, who has seen more of the ball than Sancho in the early stages. United have had lots of the ball with 80 per cent possession so far.

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:10 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Another scare for United as Fred this time is caught by Trossard close to his goal. But the midfielder makes ammends as he slides in to block Trossard as he shaped to shoot.

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:08 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Chance! United should be ahead. McTominay makes a run into the box and the ball breaks to Fernandes from 12 yards out. Fernandes can’t keep his shot down and it blazes over the bar, just as you expected him to guide it into the corner.

Huge early chance for Bruno Fernandes!! 😲 pic.twitter.com/yW6ZmULN2v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Rashford is pulling very wide on the left, with Sancho looking to do the same on the opposite flank. Martinez has started on the left of the centre back pair with Maguire on the right side. Maguire gets a cheer from the Stretford End as he wins a free kick at his corner flag.

Kick off! Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

And an early chance for Brighton in just 15 seconds! Dalot is caught on the ball and Trossard ripples the side netting with a volley from the angle.

An early scare for United but they survive. Eriksen has indeed lined up as United’s false nine.

Manchester United vs Brighton

13:57 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are in the tunnel and we are just moments away from Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag era getting underway in the Premeir League at Old Trafford.

United initially lined up on the wrong side of the tunnel and there is an awkward moment as Harry Maguire and Lewis Dunk swap places.

Manchester United vs Brighton

13:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag to Sky Sports, being peppered with questions on Cristiano Ronaldo. “He’s working really hard to get to the right fitness levels,” the Manchester United manager repeats. “It will take time, he only started pre-season last week. We have to see [when he starts]. It depends on how quickly he is progressing. He will do everything to get to the fitness levels as soon as possible.”

On who will play the striker role, Ten Hag reveals: “It can be Bruno but I think most of the time it will be Christian Eriksen, he has done it before. I want to see a team performance. It is everything, the most important. Brighton is a tough opponent. They play decent football in different systems. I like them.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Brighton

13:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s opening game of the Premier League campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Independent’s Mark Critchley reports.

In his first competitive game in charge of United, Erik ten Hag has decided against starting the 37-year-old despite a lack of options up front.

Ronaldo’s only pre-season appearance came in last week’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, when he left Old Trafford early after being substituted at half time. Ten Hag described his conduct and that of others who left early as “unacceptable”.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to be among the susbtitutes for Sunday’s opener against Brighton until Anthony Martial suffered a hamstring injury earlier this week, ruling him out of contention.

Ten Hag has found no place for Ronaldo, however, instead trusting Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford as well as new signing Christian Eriksen to start.

Manchester United vs Brighton

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo starting the Premier League season on the bench today: “He is working really hard to get to the right fitness levels. That will take time, it is normal. He started pre-season last week.”

When asked how long it will take for Ronaldo to be fit enough to start, Ten Hag adds: “I cannot say, it depends on how quickly he is progressing. He will do everything to get to the fitness levels as soon as possible.”

(Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Brighton: Ronaldo on the bench

13:18 , Jamie Braidwood

“It was a straightforward call for the manager to make,” suggests Roy Keane on Sky Sports on Erik ten Hag’s decision to leave Ronaldo out of his starting line-up. “As brilliant as Ronaldo is, he’s only had 45 minutes in pre-season. He’s looking at the players he’s got, Brighton at home, and fancies his chances. There are issues behind the scenes but from a football point of view, Ronaldo needs more minutes under his belt before you trust him in a Premier League match.”

Manchester United vs Brighton: Team news

13:07 , Jamie Braidwood

So the big call from Erik ten Hag sees Cristiano Ronaldo being left on the bench and Marcus Rashford leading the line in the absence of Anthony Martial.

There are debuts for Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, who starts alongside Harry Maguire. Jadon Sancho is fit enough to start as well.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Ronaldo on the bench

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Trossard, Caicedo, Lallana, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Welbeck

Mark Critchley: Premier League remains stacked in favour of the big six status quo

12:49 , Jamie Braidwood

This time last year on the eve of a new top-flight campaign, there was a theory that the era of a Premier League’s big six was coming to an end, if it had not ended already. The big six were certainly no longer synonymous with the top six, at least. Arsenal’s back to back eighth-place finishes had broken three years of big six dominance between 2017 and 2020. Tottenham Hotspur had also dropped into seventh in 2020-21 too, as Leicester City and West Ham gatecrashed the party to finish fifth and sixth respectively and qualify for the Europa League.

But just a year on, the status quo has been restored. The top of last season’s Premier League table had an all too familiar and all too predictable look to it. Despite Tottenham and Arsenal picking up where they left off and starting the campaign slowly, despite talk of a growing middle class ready to challenge the old order, and despite arguably the biggest and certainly the most successful club of the Premier League era having their worst season for a generation, the big six was the top six once again. Reports of their death had been greatly exaggerated.

As Mark Critchley writes, Manchester United’s worst season since relegation in 1974 and the fact it was only followed by a sixth-place finish, showed how competitiveness in the Premier League has been distorted.

The death of the Premier League’s big six was greatly exaggerated

Manchester United vs Brighton: Sancho and Shaw fit

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw are in Manchester United’s squad ahead of their Premier League opener. The pair were both doubts due to illness but look to have recovered enough to play some part today. Full team news will be confirmed at 1pm.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United vs Brighton

12:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag has told Manchester United’s players the minimum of what is required ahead of the club’s Premier League opener, and that is “total effort” from the team.

Ten Hag writes in his programme notes: “Total effort from everyone in a minimum requirement.

The name of the club says it all: Manchester United. Everyone must be on the same team, working together, playing for their team-mates, the fans and the badge on their shirt.”

Ten Hag's programme notes: "Total effort from everyone in a minimum requirement. The name of the club says it all: Manchester United. Everyone must be on the same team, working together, playing for their team-mates, the fans and the badge on their shirt." — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) August 7, 2022

Manchester United vs Brighton

12:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Harry Maguire has admitted that Manchester United’s performances last season were “nowhere near acceptable” as he prepares to lead out the team for the first time under Erik ten Hag.

“This club’s all about winning trophies. From where we were last season we’ve got to look at huge improvement,” Maguire told Sky Sports. “Last year was nowhere near acceptable for this club. We got knocked out of cups early, we didn’t give our fans anything to look forward to.”

On Ten Hag’s start, Maguire said: “"It's been really good, obviously a fresh start after last season. Ten Hag has brought a lot of energy, a lot of positive vibes and the lads have bought into it really well up to now.

"It was only pre-season but we're fit and ready to go. We're looking forward to the season."

Manchester United vs Brighton

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

United’s players have already arrived at Old Trafford, over two hours before kick-off. That’s much earlier than usual.

Remember when United kept being late under Jose Mourinho a few seasons ago? Ten Hag is looking to change that.

Manchester United vs Brighton

11:59 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a perfect day in Manchester and Old Trafford is looking as fresh as the first day of the season.

(Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘happy to be back’ after 45-minute Man Utd return

11:42 , Jack Rathborn

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 friendly draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club, but he reported to the training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old played 45 minutes against the La Liga side – his first United appearance since their 4-0 horror defeat at Brighton last season – before being withdrawn at half-time in a pre-planned move.

He later posted on social media a picture of him playing in the game with the caption: “Happy to be back!”

United completed their pre-season preparations with a draw as Ronaldo’s replacement Amad Diallo’s 48th-minute strike was cancelled out by Alvaro Garcia Rivera.

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘happy to be back’ after 45-minute Man Utd return

Frenkie de Jong’s deferred wages explained: Why Barcelona stand-off is part of growing trend

11:30 , Jack Rathborn

If the long and protracted Frenkie de Jong transfer saga has not already been messy enough, there is one way of making it a whole lot messier. “De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him,” Gary Neville tweeted last week. “A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it.”

Predictably, Neville’s tweet did not go down well among Barcelona’s support – with some even going as far as to pretend his infamous spell in charge of Valencia went even worse than it actually did – but you do not have to be a former Manchester United right-back to sympathise with the sentiment behind it. For a financially-challenged club like Barça to push a player out so that they can fund a summer of extravagant spending is one thing. To do so while refusing to pay him wages that he is owed is another entirely.

Earlier this month, Marca revealed that De Jong agreed to defer approximately €17m in wages when extending his deal during the pandemic. In order to help Barcelona cope with the financial impact of Covid-19, the Netherlands international signed a two-year extension until 2026 which reduced his basic €14m-per-year salary to €3m during 2020-21 and €9m last season. This left a deferred €16m to be spread over the remaining four years of his deal, plus an additional €1m to be paid in the final year.

Frenkie de Jong’s deferred wages explained

Erik ten Hag’s encouraging start undermined by Manchester United’s familiar problems

11:17 , Jack Rathborn

From all of the noise that Manchester United’s summer has produced, there is something that is coming through with encouraging clarity - and it is really the most important element of all.

That is the general admiration of Erik ten Hag’s coaching.

Players are enjoying the work, and the sense of an idea coming together. There is imagination and improvement. There is clarity and - above all - authority.

It says a lot in itself there have been no negative leaks.

A cynical view of that might be this is the sort of thing that always happens with a new manager, of course, but the more salient point is that the level of coaching is not something this United squad have experienced. Ten Hag marks an undeniable break with recent history. He is the first managerial appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson retired that is both on an upward curve in his career and at the forefront of the game’s methods.

Erik ten Hag’s encouraging start undermined by Manchester United’s familiar problems

Alex Telles leaves Manchester United for Sevilla on season-long loan

11:05 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has completed a season-long loan switch to Sevilla.

The 29-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Porto in October 2020 and made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Telles has mostly played back-up to Luke Shaw and was pushed further down the pecking order by the summer arrival of Feyenoord’s Tyrell Malacia.

Brandon Williams has also returned to the club after spending last season at Norwich and Telles has joined Sevilla on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

Alex Telles leaves Manchester United for Sevilla on season-long loan

Erik ten Hag coy about Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for Manchester United’s opener

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

Erik ten Hag was coy about Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for Manchester United’s season opener but reiterated that the wantaway striker is part of his plans for the new season.

The 37-year-old is keen to leave Old Trafford again after just a year back at the club he won trophies galore with during his first spell.

Ronaldo missed the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue, playing his first 45 minutes ahead of the new campaign in United’s final warm-up friendly against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday.

When asked if the Portuguese will play in the Premier League opener against Brighton, Ten Hag said: “We will see Sunday.”

Ronaldo was among a number of players that left the Rayo friendly early – something the manager told a Dutch broadcaster was “unacceptable” by those involved.

Erik ten Hag coy about Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for Man Utd’s opener

Manchester United players buying into Erik ten Hag’s approach, Luke Shaw reveals

10:43 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Shaw says everyone is enjoying working with Erik ten Hag and buying into the new manager’s approach as Manchester United prepare to kick off a season they are desperate to end with silverware.

This time last year there was hope and expectation around Old Trafford after some eye-catching acquisitions followed second place finishes in both the Premier League and Europa League.

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was out the door by November and interim successor Ralf Rangnick floundered, with United slumping home sixth in a humiliating end to a forgettable season.

The 4-0 loss at Brighton in the penultimate match underlined everything that was wrong at United, who kick off the new campaign against Graham Potter’s Seagulls at Old Trafford.

Manchester United players buying into Erik ten Hag’s approach, Luke Shaw reveals