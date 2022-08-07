West Ham vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

West Ham vs Manchester City - LIVE!

The Premier League champions get their title defence underway in east London today as Manchester City travel to West Ham. It was on this ground at the London Stadium back in May that Pep Guardiola almost saw his grasp on English football’s major trophy slip, with David Moyes’ side racing into a two-goal lead before being pegged back to 2-2.

While there are clearly a number of big-name players on show, it’s hard to get away from the fact the world is watching Erling Haaland. Slightly underwhelming during the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool last week, City’s big summer signing comes with a big reputation and will be under pressure to score goals early, with rival Darwin Nunez already off to a great start.

The prospect of West Ham having to mark Haaland was something Mark Noble joked about upon his retirement last season and Moyes will have to set-up without big defensive signing Nayef Aguerd, as well as forward Gianluca Scamacaa. Follow the game LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog and Malik Ouzia is at the ground to provide expert analysis!

Kick-off time and venue: London Stadium, 4.30pm BST

TV channel: Sky Sports

West Ham team news: Scamacca not available

14:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Big money signing Nayef Aguerd will be out of action for the foreseeable future after undergoing ankle surgery, while Angelo Ogbonna is not yet fit enough to return.

Moyes has also admitted he had “quite a lot of concerns” on the injury front heading into the game, while Gianluca Scamacca is not yet ready to feature.

Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester City

14:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live steam: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham’s Premier League meeting with champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has already watched Liverpool drop points during the opening weekend of the campaign but will be all to aware of the dangers West Ham pose, having seen his side do the same at the London Stadium as recently as May.

Erling Haaland could well make his debut for City today, while West Ham are without their new signings. Kick-off in east London is at 4.30pm BST.