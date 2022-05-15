West Ham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as City aim to move to brink of title

Man City travel to London looking to move a step closer to the title (Getty Images)

Manchester City head to the London Stadium this afternoon knowing victory over West Ham United will put them on the precipice of the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side are three points clear of Liverpool with just two games remaining after Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals against Wolves on Wednesday. Their mission is simple: get four points from their final two league games and they will be crowned champions.

West Ham are still reeling from their heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League semi-finals but the Hammers did recover with a thumping win over Norwich last weekend - a first victory in five Premier League matches.

David Moyes’s side still have plenty to play as they look to get back into Europe next term, with just three points separating them from sixth-placed Manchester United, who travel to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Follow all the action from a crucial clash at the London Stadium below after the conclusion of Tottenham vs Burnley:

West Ham vs Man City

Full live coverage follows the conclusion of Tottenham vs Burnley

Kick-off is at 2pm

Victory would move Man City one point away from the title

If West Ham pull of a shock win, they will leapfrog Man Utd into 6th

Four other Premier League games kicking off at 2pm including Leeds vs Brighton

West Ham United FC - Manchester City FC

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:50 , Dylan Terry

45+4 mins: HUGE CHANCE! Lucas does sensationally to beat his man on the right side and Kane puts his shot wide from 10 yards!

But hang on... penalty shout.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:48 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:48 , Dylan Terry

45+2 mins: Pope takes a full minute with the goal kick as whistles and jeers ring out around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s straight back with Spurs and Bentancur tries his luck from range but that’s another effort that is always heading off target. Conte furious with that one.

Pope gets a talking to by referee Kevin Friend after another lengthy goal kick routine. All part of the performance for the visitors.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:46 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Four minutes of stoppage time to be played at the end of the first half. Most of it due to the injury sustained to Maxwel Cornet.

Kane tries to find Lucas inside the penalty area but Lowton cuts it out. Burnley have defended superbly inside their own box so far.

Kane then works some space on the edge of the area and goes for goal but it’s always drifting well wide of Pope’s right-hand post.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:44 , Dylan Terry

43 mins: Burnley are finishing the first half well. Collins clips a ball into Cornet but he can’t control it and the offside flag goes up anyway. The visitors having a lot more of the ball now though.

Hojbjerg has it for Spurs. He sends a cross towards the back post but Pope claims ahead of Lucas. More frustrated build-up play from the hosts.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:41 , Dylan Terry

41 mins: Oh dear. Sanchez hooks a ball across the pitch for Sessegnon but it’s behind him and drifts well out of play. Very frustrating times for Tottenham. You could hear a pin drop inside the stadium at the moment. Arsenal supporters may be beginning to enjoy this.

Dejan Kulusevski is on the bench. You imagine we will see him in the second half if it stays like this. Even if he is ill.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:39 , Dylan Terry

39 mins: Back to the action as Spurs come forward. Dier clips a ball into the penalty area but McNeil hacks it clear for Burnley.

The visitors have dropped very deep again since that Cornet incident. It’s been a disciplined performance from The Clarets so far.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:37 , Dylan Terry

37 mins: Cornet is getting a patch put on above his right eye and a bandage wrapped around that. It looks like a nasty one. Still not sure what part of Sanchez’s body caught the Burnley striker but it has certainly left its mark.

Both managers discussing how to approach the end of this first half. Mike Jackson receiving some advice from player turned coach Ben Mee.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:35 , Dylan Terry

35 mins: Maxwel Cornet has gone down off the ball. Think he took a whack when Sanchez cleared the ball away but there’s nothing clear on the replay. There’s a bit of blood around the head of Cornet, though. Bizarre one.

Meanwhile, Conte is prowling the touchline. He needs to find a way to break down this stubborn Burnley defence.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:34 , Dylan Terry

33 mins: Spurs had 88 per cent possession in the opening 10 minutes. The last 10 minutes has been shared almost exactly equal. That is how much Burnley have grown into this game.

Spurs look to get back on top as they probe for a way through Burnley’s low block. No way through though! Burnley are frustrating the hosts.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:31 , Dylan Terry

31 mins: Emerson earns Tottenham a free-kick on the right touchline inside the Burnley half.

Son sends the free-kick into the penalty area and McNeil clears it away at the near post. Hojbjerg then gives the ball straight to Cornet and the Spurs fans send out an almighty moan.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:29 , Dylan Terry

29 mins: Great chance for Burnley! They cut open Spurs so easily and suddenly Maxwel Cornet is in behind. He lets the ball run across his body and fires an effort towards the near post which Lloris saves smartly!

Good stop from the Frenchman. Burnley beginning to get some joy.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:27 , Dylan Terry

27 mins: That was such an important header from Sessegnon as he leapt to get in front of McNeil at the back post. He actually headed it against McNeil and away from danger.

Are Burnley beginning to grow into the game? It was constant Tottenham pressure for 20 minutes but it’s a little more even now.

YELLOW! Connor Roberts goes in the book for kicking the ball away after fouling Sessegnon. Needless.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:25 , Dylan Terry

25 mins: A little lull in the game as Spurs struggle to find the gaps to open up this Burnley defence. And the visitors nick possession a couple of times before actually keeping hold of the ball!

Burnley pass it around for a minute or so and Lowton sends a cross into the middle which Dier heads clear.

Another cross then goes back in and Sessegnon gets a crucial head to it in front of McNeil! Decent chance for Burnley, that.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:22 , Dylan Terry

22 mins: Jack Cork chops down Kane as he looks to drive into the final third. Gets away with avoiding a booking.

Sessegnon tries to swing a ball into the box but Roberts blocks well and Burnley can clear up to the halfway line where Spurs pick it up yet again.

It’s attack vs defence and so far the defence are doing their job.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:20 , Dylan Terry

20 mins: Another intricate corner from Son ends up in the arms of Pope.

Burnley finally find a way out of their own half and earn themselves a throw-in. Then they give it straight back to Tottenham. Surely this pressure is going to tell eventually?

Equally, if the home side don’t make this count then they could find it frustrating as the game goes on.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:18 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: How has that not gone in?!

Superb play from Sessegnon as he produces a wonderful cross for Kane at the back post but somehow his header is hooked away on the goal line by a Burnley defender.

Another chance for Spurs! Emerson tries his luck from 30 yards out and Pope has to tip it away for a corner!

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:16 , Dylan Terry

16 mins: It’s Lucas again who provides the energy for Spurs as he drives at the Burnley defence before laying it off at the edge of the area. It finds its way to Davies but his shot is straight at Pope.

Burnley give it straight back to Spurs again. It’s one-way traffic at the moment.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:14 , Dylan Terry

14 mins: Another good chance for Spurs. Lucas takes on his marker and stands up a cross for Kane but Pope is equal to his header. Tottenham’s front three giving Burnley all sorts of problems early on here.

Kane goes down a few yards outside the penalty area after a challenge from Brownhill but Kevin Friend tells him to get back to his feet.

Spurs have the ball back again within seconds.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:12 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Bentancur slides a lovely pass into Lucas. He turns swiftly and fires a deflected shot behind for a corner to Tottenham. They’re tightening the screw already.

Son plays a one-two from the corner and then goes for goal but Pope scrambles across to palm it away at his near post.

Another one-two corner this time comes to nothing as Son fails to pick out a Spurs shirt in the penalty area.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:10 , Dylan Terry

10 mins: Burnley will need to make the ball stick in the final third if they are to relieve the pressure at times today. At the moment it is all Spurs.

Sessegnon heads back across goal for Kane and he is pushed to the ground but the flag was up. The England captain had just strayed a little beyond the Burnley back line.

Emerson finds some space on the right and drives a low effort towards the far corner but Collins blocks once more. Sensational defensive performance from the Burnley defender already.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:08 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: Lucas sends a lofted ball into the middle for Sessegnon but Collins is there to power a header clear. They Burnley centre-back is everywhere in the early stages here.

The first chant of ‘When the Spurs go marching in’ rings out as the quiet atmosphere begins to create a bit of noise.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:08 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:06 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: This is going to be a long afternoon for the Burnley defenders if they insist on sitting on the edge of their own box throughout.

Emerson plays a nice ball into Kane inside the penalty area and hs cut back is cleared away by Collins. Some early inroads from Spurs but Burnley not any clear-cut chances for the hosts.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:04 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: Kane finds a little pocket of space and tries to hook a ball into Davies but Burnley hook it clear. Then Kane picks it up on the left flank and fizzes a low cross into the arms of Pope.

Spurs enjoying all of the ball in these early stages - as you would have expected. Sessegnon fizzes a low cross into the middle which is hooked clear. Sanchez then tries his luck from distance but the shot is blocked.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:02 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: A different atmosphere in this stadium to the one for the North London derby on Thursday evening. It’s a little more tranquil, so the players will need to get them up for this one.

Spurs begin knocking the ball around early on as Burnley settle into their back five and defensive block in front of it.

It’s going to be a challenge for Tottenham to break down Mike Jackson’s side today.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:00 , Dylan Terry

1 min: KICK-OFF! Referee Kevin Friend blows his whistle and we are underway at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Burnley

11:58 , Dylan Terry

All ready to go at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It’s a seismic game at both ends of the table as the season rapidly approaches a crescendo finish.

Tottenham can move into fourth by avoiding defeat here today, but it’s really a win they need if they are to keep their Champions League hopes firmly alive.

Burnley can move three points clear of the relegation zone with a victory, but it’s a tall order.

Kick-off is moments away.

Antonio Conte’s masterclass on and off the pitch ramps up pressure on Arsenal in Champions League chase

11:50 , Karl Matchett

After one of the great north London derby wins, Antonio Conte offered one of the great media performances.

He ruthlessly and relentlessly went for Mikel Arteta, in the same way he has made his Tottenham Hotspur team go after Arsenal. It wasn’t quite “I will love it if we beat them”, or even his own public exchange with Jose Mourinho, but let’s be fair. It was a vintage piece of Premier League pantomime, of the type that does bring genuine drama to the competition. This is what gives edge to the games. It was so extensive and so condescending a display it could well give rise to a proper managerial feud.

This was a sketch on how to weaponise a press conference.

Conte started by noting how much Mikel Arteta had been complaining about referees and other issues, only to repeatedly mention that himself.

The same message was repeated several times, in various different ways.

First: ”I think that Mikel Arteta is a really good coach. He’s being a really good coach. He’s just started to do this job and I think that I hear him complain a lot. I think that he needs to be focused more on his team and not to complain.”

Second: “Because he has just started his work and I think he has to be calm and to try to continue to work. Because he’s very good but to listen to a coach complain a lot of time is not good… I think that this is the advice if you want to accept the advice.

Third: “I don’t see what happened on the opposite side, but I repeat he’s a really good coach and I think he can become an important coach in the future. But in six months I have listened to him complain a lot, and I think that I repeat it’s only advice, nothing else – because he’s very good and it’s not good to complain a lot. Also because he has just started to do this job.”

Fourth: “If you remember he complained about the fixture. It is not good to complain.”

By then, of course, we’d got to the root of all this. Conte even had the audacity to say he could complain about many things after every game, given that is what many say he precisely does, and this was exactly what he was doing here. It wasn’t really “you don’t hear me complain”. You very much could – but there was at least an implicit acknowledgement here of what this was partly about.

Miguel Delaney on Spurs boss Antonio Conte and how he has piled the pressure on Arsenal:

Conte’s masterclass on and off the pitch ramps up pressure on Arsenal and Arteta

Son chasing Golden Boot

11:45 , Karl Matchett

With Liverpool in FA Cup final action yesterday, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has an opportunity to draw level or take the lead in the top scorers charts.

Mohamed Salah is on 22, Son is currently on 21 - that’s a third of all Spurs’ league goals this term.

He’s certainly the danger man and the in-form forward in the league right now.

Milestone match for Burnley’s Lowton

11:40 , Karl Matchett

Matt Lowton has been in and out of the team this season for Burnley, but he has been a huge part of their top-flight survival plans - and indeed thriving plans at times - for several years.

It’s 200 games in Claret for him today and a 20th Premier League start of the season - he has fallen out of favour of late and this is only his fourth league start of 2022.

As it happens, he’s still only one assist away from being the club’s joint-top in that category for this season: he’s on two, with five players claiming three apiece!

Injury issues for Tottenham continue

11:35 , Karl Matchett

Eric Dier might not have been the person most immediately thought of as crucial when Antonio Conte walked through the doors at Spurs, but it’s he who has established himself as the middle defender in the back three, most responsible for the organisation, constant clearances and - as it turns out - staying fit and available.

Romero’s absence from the back line makes it more important than ever for Dier to maintain his own consistency levels and he’ll have his hands full between Barnes’ strength and movement, and Cornet’s on-the-ball ability and speed, in the Burnley attack today.

Elsewhere, Reguilon, Doherty, Skipp and Tanganga are all unlikely to play again this term.

Tottenham’s chance to pile pressure on Arsenal

11:30 , Karl Matchett

As for the home side, Tottenham have a massive opportunity today.

After that thumping win over Arsenal in the north London derby, three points on home soil will lift them above the Gunners and into fourth, with their rivals in action on Monday night away to Newcastle United.

Antonio Conte’s side have only won two of the last five in the league though, and consistency is everything at this moment of the season.

Transferring the pressure onto Mikel Arteta’s side to find a response would be a massive boost in the race for Champions League places.

Burnley’s relegation fight

11:25 , Karl Matchett

Back to the here and now with the Clarets, it’s a pretty simple objective for them between now and the rapidly approaching end of the season: match whatever Leeds United do.

The clubs are level on 34 points right now but Burnley have both a game in hand and a superior goal difference, so as long as they bring in the same points tally across three games that Leeds can manage in two, they will play top-flight football again next season.

Of course, winning here and moving above Everton as well would go a long way toward offering breathing space! The Toffees are in action this afternoon against Brentford.

Dyche considers a move abroad if the club and project is right

11:20 , Karl Matchett

Continuing with Dyche’s thoughts, he’s not sure what comes next - but is considering a move abroad as a real possibility if nothing of interest comes up in England.

“I don’t feel like I need a break. But if a break comes my way I will use it wisely,” he said.

“Then it is when does the time come. You want the right people and the right project. But that is not that easy and you often don’t know until you are in it anyway.

“I have no problem with working abroad, no problem with geography of the country.

“I am pretty flexible with my thinking on what can and can’t be done on clubs. I’m pretty open-minded.”

Sean Dyche’s first public words since Burnley sacking

11:15 , Karl Matchett

Former boss Sean Dyche spoke to the media just ahead of this weekend’s game, his first interview since being dismissed from Turf Moor.

While he was surprised at the timing - just before a big match at the time - he noted a downturn in players’ responses to him before that and knew that was a critical factor.

“I sensed over the season the knife edge of success and failure at clubs like Burnley is quite obvious because winning and losing is marginal,” he said.

“It starts to affect the psyche and the feel starts changing.

“I thought we were losing our edge, not the understanding or organisation, there is an edge that players have to play with.

“What you notice with a lot of groups, including ours when we come and go out and they have bolt and win the game straight after. It is almost like someone lifts everything up off you.”

Dwight McNeil says change of position has sparked his game under Mike Jackson

11:09 , Karl Matchett

Dwight McNeil has credited a switch in position under caretaker boss Mike Jackson for helping to rejuvenate his game when it matters most to relegation-battling Burnley.

The 22-year-old admitted this season’s statistics – no goals and one assist – are poor by the lofty standards he has set himself in the four years since he broke into the side, but he has definitely been one to have benefitted from the shackles coming off since Sean Dyche left the club last month.

The left-footed player has shifted to the right side under Jackson and has been able to make more of an impact.

“I’ve been given the license more and I’m just enjoying my football again which is nice,” McNeil said.

“There are more opportunities drifting inside, more opportunities to play inside and I can still go on the outside. It gives me more license to get on the ball.

“I know my stats for me personally are below par but I think I’m starting to find myself in better positions and impacting the game more.”

Jackson has tended to downplay the extent of the tactical changes he has made since taking over from Dyche, but the players have spoken extensively of enjoying more freedom under the under-23s boss.

And the credit for switching McNeil’s position definitely belongs to the caretaker coaching staff.

“They came to me with the idea which I really enjoyed hearing,” McNeil said. “Obviously I want to take on the challenge and I think I can be more versatile and help out on the pitch.

“It’s a big respect to them for trusting me in that position and I just keep on doing what I’m doing.”

Dwight McNeil says change of position has sparked his game under Mike Jackson

Confirmed line-ups

11:04 , Karl Matchett

The teams are in! No surprises for Spurs but Moura gets the nod ahead of Kulusevski. The Clarets’ back four looks rather unfamiliar right now without the likes of Mee and Tarkowski.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Kane, Son.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Kane, Son.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Lowton, Collins, Long, Taylor, McNeil, Brownhill, Cork, Cornet, Barnes

📋 Here's your Clarets side to face Spurs today 💪



Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Lowton, Collins, Long, Taylor, McNeil, Brownhill, Cork, Cornet, Barnes

Son prioritises Tottenham top-four finish over Golden Boot

10:55 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham star Son Heung-min says he would give up winning the Premier League Golden Boot in order for his side to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The South Korean is enjoying his best-ever campaign and scored his 21st league goal in Spurs’ 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Thursday night.

He is just one behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot and is the form player, having scored 10 times in his last eight games.

That form has helped fire Spurs into top-four contention with two games of the season to go, but Son would give it all up if it meant his side earned Champions League qualification.

Asked if he would trade scoring any more goals for a top-four spot, he said: “Yeah, 100 per cent.

“Obviously it’s a good thing that you are racing, but I have said a few times that it is important to finish in the top four (more) than anything else.

“It would be nice but for us it is important to finish in the top four.”

Son was taken off in the second half of the derby rout, much to his displeasure.

Boss Antonio Conte claimed that Son promised he will score in Sunday’s clash with Burnley, which kicks off at 12pm, something the 29-year-old hopes to deliver.

More here:

Tottenham star Son Heung-min prioritises top-four finish over Golden Boot