West Ham vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City head to the London Stadium on Sunday knowing victory over West Ham United will put them on the precipice of the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side are three points clear of Liverpool with just two games remaining after Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals against Wolves on Wednesday.

West Ham will not roll over and allow City to start a procession, though, with David Moyes’s side still having plenty to play for, despite their heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Hammers are just three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United, who travel to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 15 May at London Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

What is the team news?

Angelo Ogbonna and Said Benrahma have both been ruled out. Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson are both doubts.

Manchester City will be without John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Fernandinho. Aymeric Laporte is also a major doubt.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Manchester City: Ederson, Zinchenko, Ake, Egan-Riley, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden

Prediction

Manchester City are enduring an injury crisis in defence and West Ham should provide a tricky test, especially after a week’s rest following their exhausting Europa League campaign. Pep Guardiola’s side should have the quality and motivation to prevail, though, knowing they are just two wins away from the title.