Is West Ham vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

West Ham manager David Moyes (PA Wire)

West Ham United host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’s side suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals but the Hammers still have an outside chance of qualifying for the tournament again.

They are currently three points adrift of sixth-placed Manchester United, who travel to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Manchester City are just two wins away from lifting the Premier League title after Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals in a stunning victory over Wolves.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 15 May at London Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Angelo Ogbonna and Said Benrahma have both been ruled out. Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson are both doubts.

Manchester City will be without John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Fernandinho. Aymeric Laporte is also a major doubt.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Manchester City: Ederson, Zinchenko, Ake, Egan-Riley, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden

Odds

West Ham - 13/2

Draw - 4/1

Manchester City - 1/3

Prediction

Manchester City are enduring an injury crisis in defence and West Ham should provide a tricky test, especially after a week’s rest following their exhausting Europa League campaign. Pep Guardiola’s side should have the quality and motivation to prevail, though, knowing they are just two wins away from the title.