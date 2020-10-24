West Ham vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City will hope to embark on a consistent run in the Premier League now after a stop-start beginning to 2020/21.

Pep Guardiola’s team have won two of their past four matches, but had one postponed due to ending last term late and have had to contend with a host of injuries as well as the two international breaks the rest of the league has also had to put up with.

Having Sergio Aguero back from injury is a huge boost, though, and the striker found the net in midweek in the Champions League.

West Ham produced a magnificent late comeback to draw 3-3 with Spurs last time out, having also impressed in tearing apart Leicester recently.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is the game?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday, 24 October at London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news

The Hammers are waiting to hear whether Michail Antonio is fit to play, while fellow striker Sebastien Haller is also a likely absentee.

City, on the other hand, have a big list of injury worries. Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte have trained but may not be ready to play, while Fernandinho is out for a month. Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus are both out too, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is fit again.

Predicted line-ups

WHU: Fabianski; Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Antonio.

MCI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Garcia, Ake; Rodri, Silva, Foden; Ferran, Sterling, Aguero.

Odds

West Ham - 7/1

Draw - 17/4

Man City - 5/12

Prediction

No repeat of West Ham’s ability to take points off the European sides here. City will prove too strong and too constant in their control of the game and will eventually wear the Hammers down. West Ham 1-2 Man City

Read more

How Liverpool and Man City’s uncertainty promises wide title race