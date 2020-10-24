West Ham vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester City return to Premier League action in Saturday’s early kick-off as they travel to West Ham United.

The Hammers produced an epic late comeback last time out, with three goals in the final 10 minutes earning them an improbable draw against Spurs.

David Moyes’ side sit in mid-table with seven points - level with their weekend opponents, with City having won two of their four games so far.

Pep Guardiola’s team have a game in hand over most of the league and won their Champions League opener in midweek.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is the game?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday, 24 October at London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news

The Hammers are waiting to hear whether Michail Antonio is fit to play, while fellow striker Sebastien Haller is also a likely absentee.

City, on the other hand, have a big list of injury worries. Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte have trained but may not be ready to play, while Fernandinho is out for a month. Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus are both out too, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is fit again.

Predicted line-ups

WHU: Fabianski; Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Antonio.

MCI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Garcia, Ake; Rodri, Silva, Foden; Ferran, Sterling, Aguero.

Odds

West Ham - 7/1

Draw - 17/4

Man City - 5/12

Read more

