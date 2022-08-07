Is West Ham vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

All eyes will be on the new striker signings as West Ham United host Manchester City on Sunday.

Gianluca Scamacca and Erling Haaland should both make their Premier League debuts at some stage, though it could be that at least one is from the bench.

City will be looking to retain their title after holding out on Liverpool last year, while the Hammers secured a top-seven finish and the same again will be the target, along with competing in the Europa Conference League.

One disappointment for David Moyes and Co is the injury to Nayef Aguerd shortly after he joined on a big-money deal from Rennes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is West Ham vs Man City?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm BST at the London Stadium on Sunday 7 August.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

New Hammers signing Nayef Aguerd is out injured after taking an ankle issue in pre-season. That limits David Moyes’ choices at the back as Issa Diop is seeking a move away. Gianluca Scamacca is the big new addition in attack but he may be on the bench for this fixture.

Man City put new striker Erling Haaland in from the start in the Community Shield but he failed to find form on that occasion. Aymeric Laporte is out injured for the first couple of games this season, while fellow defender John Stones is a doubt. Nathan Ake could start as a result.

Predicted line-ups

WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Lanzini, Antonio

Story continues

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

West Ham 38/5

Draw 43/10

Man City 5/12

Prediction

The Hammers will make it tough for City but attacking talent could carry the day. West Ham 1-2 Man City.