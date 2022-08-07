West Ham vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title away to West Ham United.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten in the Community Shield last weekend by Liverpool, but with their title rivals suffering an opening-day slip-up at Fulham, City will be looking to steal an early march in that particular head-to-head.

The big summer work from both these two teams has so far come in attack, with City taking Erling Haaland from Dortmund and West Ham signing Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.

Both are still hoping to do more business before the deadline though, with the Hammers particularly keen on Filip Kostic and City having missed out on Marc Cucurella at left-back.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is West Ham vs Man City?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm BST at the London Stadium on Sunday 7 August.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

New Hammers signing Nayef Aguerd is out injured after taking an ankle issue in pre-season. That limits David Moyes’ choices at the back as Issa Diop is seeking a move away. Gianluca Scamacca is the big new addition in attack but he may be on the bench for this fixture.

Man City put new striker Erling Haaland in from the start in the Community Shield but he failed to find form on that occasion. Aymeric Laporte is out injured for the first couple of games this season, while fellow defender John Stones is a doubt. Nathan Ake could start as a result.

Predicted line-ups

WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Lanzini, Antonio

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

West Ham 38/5

Draw 43/10

Man City 5/12

Prediction

The Hammers will make it tough for City but attacking talent could carry the day. West Ham 1-2 Man City.