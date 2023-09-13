West Ham vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

West Ham welcome Manchester City to east London on Saturday in a clash between two of the form sides in the Premier League.

Few, if any, will have predicted the Hammers’ fine start to the season after selling Declan Rice and watching them fail to make a summer signing until a day before the new season kicked off, but 10 points from 12 available - including wins over Chelsea and Brighton - have Hammers fans believing once again.

For City, it’s business as usual. Maximum points from their opening four games mean they are once again setting the pace at the top. They will face Lucas Paqueta, who they tried and failed to sign on the final days of the transfer window before turning to Matheus Nunes.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

The match will take place at the London Stadium.

West Ham have not beaten Man City in the league in eight years. (Getty Images)

Where to watch West Ham vs Man City

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

West Ham vs Man City team news

West Ham could hand a debut to summer signing Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has been struggling with a lower back injury.

Experienced heads Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek will also be assessed ahead of the game.

Manchester City hope to have both John Stones and Jack Grealish available.

The defender has not featured in the Premier League this season after picking up a thigh injury, while Grealish sat out the win over Fulham with the same problem. Matheus Nunes could make his debut.

West Ham vs Man City prediction

West Ham are cruising and hope the international break has not hampered their momentum as they look to become the first team to take points off the champions this season.

However, that is something they have managed to do just once in the last seven and a half years and City look as imperious as ever. West Ham can nick a goal but keeping the visitors at bay will be a tall order.

Story continues

Man City to win, 2-1.

Edson Alvarez has settled well into life in London. (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 38

Draw: 19

Man City wins: 62

West Ham vs Man City match odds

West Ham: 9/2

Draw: 13/5

Man City: 2/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).