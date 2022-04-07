West Ham vs Lyon LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow for live coverage as West Ham look to continue their European run as they host Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. The Hammers knocked out five-time Europa League champions Sevilla in the previous round on an electric night at the London Stadium, and it promises to be another memorable atmosphere as David Moyes’ side aim to take a lead into next week’s second leg in France, with Barcelona potentially waiting in the semi-finals.

West Ham beat 10-man Everton on Sunday to return to winning ways in the Premier League but with Arsenal and Tottenham now ahead of them in the top-four race, the Europa League and extending their European run is becoming the club’s priority. The return of Jarrod Bowen is a boost for the Hammers, with the forward scoring against Everton after having missed the Sevilla tie due to injury. Visitors Lyon are ninth in Ligue 1 but defeated Portuguese leaders Porto in the previous round to reach the last eight.

Follow for live updates from West Ham vs Lyon below, plus scores from Braga vs Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona in the other quarter-final tie.

West Ham vs Lyon: LIVE

Kick-off is at 8pm BST

West Ham United FC - Olympique Lyonnais

West Ham vs Lyon

18:19 , Michael Jones

West Ham have never faced Lyon in competitive football and have only played one team from France in their history.

They played Metz in a two-legged Intertoto Cup tie in 1999. The Hammers lost the home leg 1-0, but prevailed 3-1 in the return to reach the Uefa Cup proper.

West Ham vs Lyon

18:15 , Michael Jones

Ready to go at the London Stadium.

📍 London Stadium



This place is going to be electric tonight. #WHUOL | #UEL pic.twitter.com/jZuoGC1sd0 — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 7, 2022

West Ham vs Lyon

Story continues

18:11 , Michael Jones

West Ham have not played in a European quarter-final since 1980-81 and Moyes was quick to discount any notions that his side are coming into the quarter-final as the favourites against Lyon, despite beating record six-time winners Sevilla in the last 16.

"I find that quite difficult [to believe] considering we’re relative newcomers and Lyon have had loads of experience - most people would consider them a Champions League team," he added.

"We’re the new boys on the block [in Europe]. Lyon are a side who we’ve got big respect for - it’s not that long ago they were really challenging the top teams."

(Getty Images)

West Ham vs Lyon

18:06 , Michael Jones

Hammers boss, David Moyes, says his team aren’t looking too far ahead of themselves as they prepare for tonight’s Europa League quarter-final with Lyon.

If West Ham manage to make it through the two-legged tie they could potentially face Barcelona in the semi-finals in what would be a massive game for the London club.

But, Moyes has warned his players to focus on their jobs this evening as Lyon pose a considerable threat.

“We’re not looking any further than Lyon, they were in the Champions League semi-final two years ago. It would be crazy to look beyond this," he said.

"How could we dare? They are too big a club. We’re really excited by getting to the quarter-final of a European competition. It’s a big deal for any club."

Good evening

14:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Europa League quarter-finals, as West Ham look to continue their European run. The Hammers knocked out five-time Europa League champions Sevilla in the previous round on an electric night at the London Stadium, and it promises to be another memorable atmosphere as David Moyes’ side aim to take a lead into next week’s second leg in France, with Barcelona potentially waiting in the semi-finals.

West Ham beat 10-man Everton on Sunday to return to winning ways in the Premier League but with Arsenal and Tottenham now ahead of them in the top-four race, the Europa League and extending their European run is becoming the club’s priority. The return of Jarrod Bowen is a boost for the Hammers, with the forward scoring against Everton after having missed the Sevilla tie due to injury. Visitors Lyon are ninth in Ligue 1 but defeated Portuguese leaders Porto in the previous round to reach the last eight.