West Ham vs Lyon LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow for live coverage as West Ham look to continue their European run as they host Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. The Hammers knocked out five-time Europa League champions Sevilla in the previous round on an electric night at the London Stadium, and it promises to be another memorable atmosphere as David Moyes’ side aim to take a lead into next week’s second leg in France, with Barcelona potentially waiting in the semi-finals.

West Ham beat 10-man Everton on Sunday to return to winning ways in the Premier League but with Arsenal and Tottenham now ahead of them in the top-four race, the Europa League and extending their European run is becoming the club’s priority. The return of Jarrod Bowen is a boost for the Hammers, with the forward scoring against Everton after having missed the Sevilla tie due to injury. Visitors Lyon are ninth in Ligue 1 but defeated Portuguese leaders Porto in the previous round to reach the last eight.

Follow for live updates from West Ham vs Lyon below, plus scores from Braga vs Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona in the other quarter-final ties.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST

West Ham XI: Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice , Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Lyon XI: Lopes, Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson, Aouar, Ndombele, Mendes, Faivre, Lucas Paqueta, Dembele

West Ham are on a four-game winning streak at home which is the longest such run since they moved to the London Stadium. Can they extend that tonight?

15 minutes to go until kick off, the players have warmed up and are ready to go.

Lyon’s Karl Toko Ekambi is the joint top scorer in this season’s Europa League with six goals, all of which he struck in the group stage - he starts on the bench tonight.

With their round of 16 victory at Porto, Lyon matched the record of six successive away wins in the Europa League, group stage to final, previously shared by Atlético de Madrid and Porto.

The French side’s run has lasted over four years, starting on 22nd February 2018 with a 1-0 win at Villarreal.

David Moyes says it’s important for the Hammers to avoid defeat this evening and take something into the second leg. He said: "It’s really important to try and not lose. The difference [in the round of 16] in Seville was we knew we had a target.

“The difference with this is we’re just about to kick off. They won’t know a great deal about us, we don’t know a great deal about them. In the first game we want to try and play but also be mindful there’s another game to come after."

Moyes added: "Lyon are a side we’ve got respect for. Most people consider them a Champions League team than a Europa team. I remember watching them working for Uefa against Juventus. It’s not that long ago they were really challenging the vey best."

The view from across the channel comes from Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar, who said: "West Ham are used to playing with intensity every weekend. We are also prepared. We will try to respond to them at this level.

“We have a few players who are used to this kind of match. I haven’t played a lot of European games.

"We must be inspired by what we’ve done in the Europa League in the league. West Ham are an athletic team, with technical quality. They have players who can make a difference. The Europa League is a tough competition."

West Ham’s Alphonse Areola and Kurt Zouma are France team-mates of Lyon captain Léo Dubois. Areola is also on loan at West Ham from his hometown French club Paris Saint-Germain, for whom he has made 107 first-team appearances.

Zouma, meanwhile, was with Lyon’s local rivals Saint-Étienne from 2011 to 2014, scoring away to them in a 1-1 derby draw on 28th April 2013, while another three West Ham players have also belonged to French clubs – Arthur Masuaku (Valenciennes, 2008–14), Saïd Benrahma (Nice, 2013–18) and Issa Diop (Toulouse, 2006–18).

Jarrod Bowen’s return is ‘massive’ for West Ham, claims Pablo Fornals

Pablo Fornals hailed the goalscoring return of Jarrod Bowen ahead of West Ham’s historic Europa League showdown with Lyon.

Bowen came back from a month out with a foot injury to score the winner against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

“It is massive for us,” said Spanish midfielder Fornals. “Not just for what he brings to the team but also he is encouraging everyone else to fight for a spot.

“That is very good for all of us because it is not going to be easy to get into the team. It is better for us.”

Attention in east London has now shifted to Thursday’s home leg against Ligue 1 Lyon in West Ham’s first European quarter-final for 41 years.

Jarrod Bowen’s return is ‘massive’ for West Ham, claims Pablo Fornals

Aaron Cresswell also spoke about West Ham being the favourites to win the competition and he replied: "We don’t want to look from outside and what odds we are.

“We’ve got to concentrate on our game. It’s not going to be easy. Teams don’t get here by luck, you earn the right to be here.

"We’ve earned the right to be here from the past two years. We’ve been fantastic, we came up against arguably the favourites in Sevilla. To overcome that, we’re looking well. We’re fully focused now on Lyon."

West Ham vs Lyon

Aaron Cresswell summed up the feeling around the London Stadium when he spoke to the media earlier this week.

"It’s arguably the biggest game of my career," said the 32-year-old. "A lot of our squad haven’t been in a European quarter-final before but we’ve earned the right to be there.

"The most important thing is not to get carried away with the home occasion. The atmosphere will be electric but we must make sure we remember there are two games."

The Hammers have arrived at the London Stadium and look in good spirits ahead of kick off at 8pm.

Lyon have played against English clubs 21 times, winning eight, drawing eight and losing six, with five of those defeats coming on English soil.

The Ligue 1 club have yet to win in London, losing twice at Tottenham Hotspur and drawing once at Arsenal.

Will they earn their first win in London tonight?

It has been 42 years since West Ham last won a major trophy which was the 1980-81 FA Cup. They are two rounds away from a spot in the Europa League final but have the difficult tasks of overcoming Lyon and possibly Barcelona to get there. Can they do it?

The Hammers have won 20 of 29 home ties in Europe overall, losing just six, with three victories coming at London Stadium in this season’s Europa League, all with clean sheets.

Lyon, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six matches against English opposition, winning four and drawing two, with the most-recent being a 3-1 single-leg Champions League quarter-final success against Manchester City in Lisbon in July 2020.

West Ham vs Lyon: Andriy Yarmolenko hits extra-time winner as superb West Ham progress to Europa League quarter-finals

Last time out in the Europa League was a special occasion for West Ham. Whether this was to be the end of their European dream or one of the most celebrated nights in their recent history, the Hammers were always going to come out swinging.

And when you come at the kings, you best not miss, or you will go down swinging.

Sevilla are indisputably Europa League royalty, their six crowns putting them three ahead of the closest pretenders to the throne, and this year’s final is even set to be staged in their castle: the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

It was in that stadium that Sevilla secured a 1-0 win in the first leg of this last-16 tie against West Ham, debutants in the competition this season who did plenty of missing in Spain and were punished by Munir for their wastefulness.

And so David Moyes’s players were tasked with learning on the job against these most experienced of foes, needing to execute an efficiency that was lacking seven days prior.

It was also a new experience for West Ham’s fans, who embraced the occasion by creating an atmosphere unique from any other at the London Stadium since the club’s move here in 2016.

In fact, the feeling inside the ground was unlike any at a West Ham game in not-so-recent memory. Whether or not the Premier League team were to progress, they were certain to be protagonists in one of the most monumental nights the club had seen in decades.

Andriy Yarmolenko hits winner as West Ham reach Europa League quarter-finals

West Ham’s side shows two changes from the one which started the win over Sevilla last time out in the Europa League. The fit-again Jarrod Bowen starts, as does Ryan Fredericks at right-back, with Manuel Lanzini and Ben Johnson on the bench.

Lyon make three changes from the XI which began their victory over Porto in the Round of 16. Caqueret, Karl Toto Ekambi and Leo Dubois are out, replaced by Houssem Aouar, Malo Gusto and Jerome Boateng.

West Ham XI: Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice , Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Lyon XI: Lopes, Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson, Aouar, Ndombele, Mendes, Faivre, Lucas Paqueta, Dembele

Lyon have won four of their previous 10 trips to England with one draw and five defeats. They faced Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest in the 1990s as well as both Manchester clubs (Man Utd and Man City), both Merseryside clubs (Liverpool and Everton) and both North London clubs (Arsenal and Tottenham).

David Moyes says that Lyon’s wealth of experience in European competition will stand them in good stead for the quarter-final and he will be looking to the players who have experienced similar matches at other clubs to lead the way.

"Having that experience over the years can make a big difference," admitted Moyes, "We don’t really have that, but the Czech boys [Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek] have played for Slavia in the Champions League - I’m hoping they can bring that to the table and help us."

Jarrod Bowen made his return for West Ham on Saturday after a month out and so could start tonight. Ben Johnson has also been training well and will probably replace Ryan Fredericks at right-back with Vladimir Coufal starting on the bench.

Full team news should be out shortly.

Lyon coach, Peter Bosz, spoke about his opponents this evening and says that despite West Ham’s good form this season his team are coming to London to win tonight’s clash. He said:

“West Ham are having a very good season with positive results at home. They are doing things together.

“We have faced some good teams in our league too, and we had a good result in Porto. We are here to win this game.”

Lyon are struggling domestically. A 3-2 victory against Angers on Sunday was much needed for Peter Bosz’s men who sit ninth in Ligue 1, their worst placing at this stage of a top-flight campaign since the mid-90s.

More importantly they are eight points off the top three and potential Uefa Champions League qualification, and a further three adrift of second place and a guaranteed spot in European club football’s most lucrative group stage.

The Europa League may prove to be their best route into Europe’s biggest competition next season and as such they would need to win the trophy.

With West Ham also a way of the European qualifying spots in the Premier League winning this competition will be high on their priority list.

This should be a very intriguing encounter.

Lyon are one of four unbeaten group winners in this year’s Europa League and no team boasted more than the 16 goals they scored in a section also including Rangers, Sparta Prague and Brondby.

They only missed out on a 100% winning record with the matchday six draw at home to Rangers, a game that kicked off with the French club’s round of 16 berth already secure.

Porto were then beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the first knockout stage to ensure Lyon reached the last eight.

West Ham have never faced Lyon in competitive football and have only played one team from France in their history.

They played Metz in a two-legged Intertoto Cup tie in 1999. The Hammers lost the home leg 1-0, but prevailed 3-1 in the return to reach the Uefa Cup proper.

Ready to go at the London Stadium.

📍 London Stadium



This place is going to be electric tonight. #WHUOL | #UEL pic.twitter.com/jZuoGC1sd0 — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 7, 2022

West Ham have not played in a European quarter-final since 1980-81 and Moyes was quick to discount any notions that his side are coming into the quarter-final as the favourites against Lyon, despite beating record six-time winners Sevilla in the last 16.

"I find that quite difficult [to believe] considering we’re relative newcomers and Lyon have had loads of experience - most people would consider them a Champions League team," he added.

"We’re the new boys on the block [in Europe]. Lyon are a side who we’ve got big respect for - it’s not that long ago they were really challenging the top teams."

Hammers boss, David Moyes, says his team aren’t looking too far ahead of themselves as they prepare for tonight’s Europa League quarter-final with Lyon.

If West Ham manage to make it through the two-legged tie they could potentially face Barcelona in the semi-finals in what would be a massive game for the London club.

But, Moyes has warned his players to focus on their jobs this evening as Lyon pose a considerable threat.

“We’re not looking any further than Lyon, they were in the Champions League semi-final two years ago. It would be crazy to look beyond this," he said.

"How could we dare? They are too big a club. We’re really excited by getting to the quarter-final of a European competition. It’s a big deal for any club."

